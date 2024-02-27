Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant wedding: 14 new temples being built in Gujarat

Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant wedding: The most-awaited wedding of the year is almost here. Slated for July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are about to tie the knot in an elaborate ceremony. Ahead of that, the pre-wedding festivities are scheduled in the first week of March in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Anant Ambani is the son of Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man and Nita Ambani. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of business tycoon Viren A Merchant and Shaila Viren Merchant. Ahead of the pre-wedding festivities, Jamanagar, Gujarat is decking up with a huge sprawling campus entirely dedicated to the construction of fourteen temples. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are childhood friends who found love in each other.(ANI)

Fourteen temples being built in Jamnagar by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, a multi-disciplinary cultural space owned by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is constructing fourteen temples in Jamnagar. The first glimpse of the construction was shared by the social media handles of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. In a video, Nita Ambani can be seen walking in the campus and speaking to the artisans and locals. The temples stand as a testimony to India's rich culture, heritage and mythology.

"Featuring intricately carved pillars, sculptures of Gods and Goddesses, fresco-style paintings, and architecture inspired by generations of artistic heritage, the temple complex keeps India's rich cultural and spiritual identity at the heart of the wedding festivities. Brought to life by master sculptors, the temple art employs age-old techniques and traditions," read an excerpt from the Instagram post shared by the official handle of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are childhood friends who found love in each other. In December 2022, the couple got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony held at Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan. The Gol Dhana ceremony took place on January 19, 2023.