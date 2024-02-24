Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: List of Indian personalities likely to attend

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities will be held from March 1 to March 3. Eminent personalities from the business field, sports stars, actors and other celebrities are expected to grace the occasion. Here's a list of Indian guests likely to be seen at the event. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (ANI )

Guests including RPSG Group Chairperson Sanjiv Goenka, Uday Kotak, Adar Poonawala, Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla are eminent personalities from the business field who are likely to be seen at the event. Here's a look at the full list.

Business:

1. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandra

2. Kumar Mangalam Birla and family

3. Gautam Adani and family

4. Godrej Family

5. Nandan Nilekani

6. Sanjiv Goenka

7. Rishad Premji

8. Uday Kotak

9. Adar Poonawala

10. Sunil Mittal

11. Pawan Munjal

12. Roshni Nadar

13. Nikhil Kamath

14. Ronnie Screwvala

15. Dilip Sanghvi

Similarly, popular sports stars like former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, M S Dhoni, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan and others are likely to participate. Full list:

Sports:

1. Sachin Tendulkar and family

2. M S Dhoni and family

3. Rohit Sharma

4. K L Rahul

5. Hardik and Krunal Pandya

6. Ishan Kishan

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dikshit, and Karan Johar are also likely to grace the event. See the full list below:

Entertainment

1. Amitabh Bachchan and family

2. Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

3. Rajinikanth and family

4. Shah Rukh Khan and family

5. Aamir Khan and family

6. Salman Khan

7. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

8. Ajay Devgn and Kajol

9. Saif Ali Khan and family

10. Chunky Pandey and family

11. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

12. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

13. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

14. Madhuri Dikshit & Sriram Nene

15. Aditya and Rani Chopra

16. Karan Johar

17. Boney Kapoor and family

18. Anil Kapoor and family

19. Varun Dhawan

20. Siddharth Malhotra

21. Shraddha Kapoor

22. Karisma Kapoor

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January last year. A recent Instagram video shared by Reliance Foundation showcased women from Gujarat intricately crafting Bandhani scarves for the couple's wedding. Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation and the mother of Anant Ambani was also seen in the video.