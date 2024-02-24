Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: List of Indian personalities likely to attend
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Eminent personalities from business field, sports stars, actors & other celebrities are expected to grace the occasion.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities will be held from March 1 to March 3. Eminent personalities from the business field, sports stars, actors and other celebrities are expected to grace the occasion. Here's a list of Indian guests likely to be seen at the event.
Guests including RPSG Group Chairperson Sanjiv Goenka, Uday Kotak, Adar Poonawala, Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla are eminent personalities from the business field who are likely to be seen at the event. Here's a look at the full list.
Business:
1. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandra
2. Kumar Mangalam Birla and family
3. Gautam Adani and family
4. Godrej Family
5. Nandan Nilekani
6. Sanjiv Goenka
7. Rishad Premji
8. Uday Kotak
9. Adar Poonawala
10. Sunil Mittal
11. Pawan Munjal
12. Roshni Nadar
13. Nikhil Kamath
14. Ronnie Screwvala
15. Dilip Sanghvi
Similarly, popular sports stars like former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, M S Dhoni, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan and others are likely to participate. Full list:
Sports:
1. Sachin Tendulkar and family
2. M S Dhoni and family
3. Rohit Sharma
4. K L Rahul
5. Hardik and Krunal Pandya
6. Ishan Kishan
Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dikshit, and Karan Johar are also likely to grace the event. See the full list below:
Entertainment
1. Amitabh Bachchan and family
2. Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
3. Rajinikanth and family
4. Shah Rukh Khan and family
5. Aamir Khan and family
6. Salman Khan
7. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
8. Ajay Devgn and Kajol
9. Saif Ali Khan and family
10. Chunky Pandey and family
11. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
12. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
13. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
14. Madhuri Dikshit & Sriram Nene
15. Aditya and Rani Chopra
16. Karan Johar
17. Boney Kapoor and family
18. Anil Kapoor and family
19. Varun Dhawan
20. Siddharth Malhotra
21. Shraddha Kapoor
22. Karisma Kapoor
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January last year. A recent Instagram video shared by Reliance Foundation showcased women from Gujarat intricately crafting Bandhani scarves for the couple's wedding. Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation and the mother of Anant Ambani was also seen in the video.