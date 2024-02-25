Who is Radhika Merchant, the soon-to-be bride of Anant Ambani?

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, is all set to marry Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. Pre-wedding celebrations will take place from March 1 to March 3, with notable figures from business, sports, and entertainment expected to attend. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a customary ceremony on January 19 at the Antilla home in Mumbai.(HT gallery)

“With the blessings of Smt Kokilaben & Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, Smt. Purnimaben & Shri Ravindrabhai Dalal, we are delighted to invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of our son Anant with Radhika,” the invitation for pre-wedding festivities reads.

The ‘roka’ ceremony, the official announcement of the relationship to the world, was held in December 2022 at Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple. Their families said that the ceremony marked the beginning of their formal journey towards marriage after knowing each other for several years.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

-Radhika Merchant was born on December 18, 1994, in Mumbai to Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. Viren Merchant is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, a renowned pharmaceutical firm.

-She attended The Cathedral and John Connon School, Ecole Mondiale World School, and obtained an International Baccalaureate diploma from BD Somani International School, according to her LinkedIn profile. Later, Radhika Merchant pursued political science and economics at New York University, graduating in 2017.

-She began her career with an internship at the Desai & Diwanji consulting firm before joining Isprava, a Mumbai-based real estate company, as a junior sales manager. Currently, she serves as a director at Encore Healthcare.

-A proficient Bharat Natyam dancer like her mother-in-law-to-be Nita Ambani, Radhika reportedly honed her skills under Guru Bhavana Thakar at Shree Nibha Arts Academy in Mumbai. She showcased her talent at the Arangetram ceremony at the Jio World Centre in 2022.

-Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got engaged at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, following their roka ceremony in December 2022. Their engagement ceremony was held in January 2023 at Antilia, the iconic Ambani residence in Mumbai.

-According to her LinkedIn profile, Radhika shows interest in social causes such as animal welfare, education, and human rights.