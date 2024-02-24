Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan likely to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Businessman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is all set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. As per Times Now News, many Bollywood celebrities will attend the festivities. The couple's pre-wedding festivities will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1 to March 3, and the functions are expected to happen in a traditional and grand way. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre wedding? Actors attend rehearsals) Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan will attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Which Bollywood celebs will be part of the festivities

According to the report, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol will travel to Gujarat for the pre-wedding events. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, and Saif Ali Khan will also be seen.

Apart from them, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Chopra and Karisma Kapoor will also be part of the celebrations. As per ABP Live, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna, and Rani Mukerji will also go to Gujarat for the event.

Rihanna, Arijit, Diljit willl perform

Reportedly, singers Rihanna, Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh will also perform at the events. Apart from them, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan will also be part of the celebrations. Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January 2023 at the family's residence Antilia in Mumbai.

All about the event

Interestingly, the guests at the occasion will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat. Recently, Reliance Foundation posted a video on their Instagram handle in which women from Gujarat curated Bandhani scarves for the wedding functions of Anant and Radhika.

In the clip, Nita Ambani met the artisans and expressed her happiness seeing their hard work. "Threads of Love and Heritage: A Tapestry Woven for Anant and Radhika. In a tribute to Indian heritage, the Ambani family has commissioned skilled women artisans from Kachchh & Lalpur, to weave a tapestry of dreams for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming union.These women pour their hearts and souls into the craft, preserving age-old techniques and breathing life into stories as ancient as the land itself. Swadesh is empowering communities and preserving age-old craftsmanship," Reliance Foundation captioned the post.

