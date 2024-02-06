Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre wedding? Actors attend rehearsals

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding is likely to be a starry affair. Recently, a video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the rehearsals in Gujarat for Anant's pre-wedding surfaced online. It seems the Bollywood couple will have a special performance during the wedding festivities. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they dance to Animal song Jamal Kudu at Filmfare Awards Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor likely to be a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremonies.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor with Anant Ambani

The video was from Jamnagar, Gujarat, where Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities will take place. In the video, Anant is seen with Ranbir and Alia as he shows them the arrangements of the venue.

Both Ranbir and Alia were in their casual looks as they were talking to Anant and walked past a hallway. On Saturday evening, Ranbir and Alia were snapped at Mumbai airport. They were with their daughter Raha Kapoor.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in March. They had announced last month, "We are thrilled to invite you to Radhika and Anant’s pre-wedding festivities at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, from 1-3 March, 2024. In 1997, Reliance built the world’s largest grassroot refining complex near Jamnagar. Over the years, planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region, Transforming it into a bustling green community. flourishing with flowers and fruits, and housing Asia’s largest mango orchard! Taking the spirit of this initiative further, Anant has lovingly nurtured this complex into a haven of care and compassion for over thousands of rescued animals. Over the past 25 years we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar, and it is the place closest to our heart. We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant’s wedding festivities! Please save the date for a truly memorable weekend filled with cheer, delight, and adventure. We can’t wait to welcome you to our home, Jamnagar, to celebrate our joy with you! Warmly, Nita & Mukesh Ambani.”

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged last year in Rajasthan in a private ceremony. Later they held a big bash in Mumbai later saw several celebrities, including Alia and Ranbir, in attendance. Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh also attended the celebrations alongside Ayan Mukerji, Zaheer Khan, and Sagarika Ghatge.

