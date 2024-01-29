Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they dance to Animal song Jamal Kudu at Filmfare Awards. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's dance was one of the highlights of the 69th Filmfare Awards. They grooved together to the song Jamal Kudu from Ranbir's film Animal. A video of them dancing at the event has surfaced on social media. Not only did they dance, but Ranbir also packed on the PDA as he kissed Alia. Also read: Alia Bhatt looks radiant in white as she leaves for Filmfare Awards Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Filmfare Award 2024.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dance to Jamal Kudu

Ranbir graced the Filmfare stage and danced to Jamal Kudu from his recent hit, Animal. He nailed the hook step by balancing a drink on his head as Alia Bhatt, who was seated in the audience, joined him and briefly shook a leg smiling wide.

Ranbir kisses Alia

Ranbir sealed the deal by planting a sweet kiss on Alia's cheek towards the end of their dance. Alia looked beautiful at the event in a beige statement saree with a matching corset blouse. Ranbir, who posed on the red carpet in a black suit, changed into black pants and a white blazer for his performance. Their dance video is melting hearts on the internet.

Filmfare Awards

Ranbir and Alia bagged the Best Actor Awards. While Ranbir won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his performance in Animal, Alia received the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for her performance in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranbir Kapoor on Best Actor award

In his acceptance speech, Ranbir fondly remembered his late father Rishi Kapoor. He said, “Every day I think of you, I remember you and everything that I feel for you...the love, the affection I try to channelise it through this part and I hope you are up there in peace and resting.”

Alia and Ranbir's daughter Raha Kapoor

Ranbir also mentioned his daughter Raha Kapoor, who turned one in November 2023. He added, “And last but not least my daughter Raha... naughty… you were born and a week later I started principal shooting for Animal ..and every single day just to come home to you has been the most joyful experience of my life. Mumma and papa are bringing you a bua and a massi (referring to black lady) tonight to play... I can't wait to experience every adventure with you...I love you naughty. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen...see you at the movies.”

Congratulating him and Alia, Neetu shared an old and new of the couple from the event. She wrote, “I secretly prayed n wished a repeat of 2019 ( Sanju razi ) so happy it happened again! Congratulations both of you proud very very proud.”

