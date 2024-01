Filmfare Awards 2024 full list of winners: Alia Bhatt is Best Actress, Ranbir Kapoor Best Actor, 12th Fail Best Film

Filmfare Awards 2024 full winners list: The 69th edition of the popular gala took place on Sunday in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The event featured hosting by Karan Johar, and performances by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan among others. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt looks radiant in white as she leaves for Filmfare Awards in Gandhinagar. Watch) Filmfare Awards 2024 full list of winners: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the red carpet.

Here's the full nominations and winners list:

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Best Film (Popular)

12th Fail--Winner

Jawan

OMG 2

Pathaan

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Film (Critics)

12th Fail

Bheed

Faraaz

Joram--Winner

Sam Bahadur

Three Of Us

Zwigato

Best Director

Amir Rai (OMG 2)

Atlee (Jawan)

Karan Johar (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal)

Siddharth Anand (Pathaan)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)--Winner

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Ranbir Kapoor (Animal)--Winner

Ranveer Singh (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Shah Rukh Khan (Dunki)

Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan)

Sunny Deol (Gadar 2)

Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur)

Best Actor (Critics)

Abhishek Bachchan (Ghoomer)

Jaideep Ahlawat (Three Of Us)

Manoj Bajpayee (Joram)

Pankaj Tripathi (Omg 2)

Rajkummar Rao (Bheed)

Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur)

Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)--Winner

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)--Winner

Bhumi Pednekar (Thank You For Coming)

Deepika Padukone (Pathaan)

Kiara Advani (Satyaprem Ki Katha)

Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway)

Taapsee Pannu (Dunki)

Best Actress Critics

Deepti Naval (Goldfish)

Fatima Sana Shaikh (Dhak Dhak)

Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway)-Winner

Saiyami Kher (Ghoomer)

Shahana Goswami (Zwigato)

Shefali Shah (Three Of Us)-Winner

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Aditya Rawal (Faraaz)

Anil Kapoor (Animal)

Bobby Deol (Animal)

Emraan Hashmi (Tiger 3)

Tota Roy Chowdhury (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Vicky Kaushal (Dunki)--Winner

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Jaya Bachchan (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Ratna Pathak Shah (Dhak Dhak)

Shabana Azmi (Ghoomer)

Shabana Azmi (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)--Winner

Triptii Dimri (Animal)

Yami Gautam (OMG 2)

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya (Tere Vaaste- Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)- Winner

Amitabh Bhattacharya (Tum Kya Mile- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Gulzar (Itni Si Baat- Sam Bahadur)

Javed Akhtar (Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se- Dunki)

Kumaar (Chaleya- Jawan)

Siddharth- Garima (Satranga- Animal)

Swanand Kirkire And Ip Singh (Lutt Putt Gaya- Dunki)

Best Music Album

Animal(Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshwardhan Rameshwar, Gurinder Seagal)-Winner

Dunki (Pritam)

Jawan (Anirudh Ravichander)

Pathaan (Vishal And Shekhar)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Pritam)

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar(Pritam)

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Sachin- Jigar)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh (Lutt Putt Gaya- Dunki)

Arijit Singh (Satranga- Animal)

Bhupinder Babbal (Arjan Vailly- Animal)-Winner

Shahid Mallya (Kudmayi- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Sonu Nigam (Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se- Dunki)

Varun Jain, Sachin- Jigar, Shadab Faridi, Altamash Faridi (Tere Waaste Falak- Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Deepthi Suresh (Aararaari Raaro- Jawan)

Jonita Gandhi (Hey Fikar- 8 A.M. Metro)

Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang- Pathaan)-Winner

Shilpa Rao (Chaleya- Jawan)

Shreya Ghoshal (Tum Kya Mile-Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Shreya Ghoshal (Ve Kamleya- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Story

Winner – Amit Rai (OMG 2)

Anubhav Sinha (Bheed)

Atlee (Jawan)

Devashish Makhija (Joram)

Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan And Sumit Roy (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Karan Shrikant Sharma (Satyaprem Ki Katha)

Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja (Dhak Dhak)

Siddharth Anand (Pathaan)

Best Screenplay

Winner – Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Amit Rai (OMG 2)

Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan And Sumit Roy (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Omkar Achyut Barve, Arpita Chatterjee And Avinash Arun Dhaware (Three Of Us)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Pranay Reddy Vanga And Suresh Bandaru (Animal)

Shridhar Raghavan (Pathaan)

Best Dialogue

Winner – Ishita Moitra (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Abbas Tyrewala (Pathaan)

Amit Rai (OMG 2)

Sumit Arora (Jawan)

Varun Grover, Shoaib Zulfi Nazeer (Three Of Us)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Read the winners of the technical categories here.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.