Alia Bhatt looks radiant in white as she leaves for Filmfare Awards in Gandhinagar. Watch

Alia Bhatt is all set for Filmfare Awards 2024. The actor looked radiant in a white sari as she jet off to Ahmedabad from Mumbai for the award gala taking place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (Also Read: Why Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War is a casting coup) Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia jets off to Gujarat

On Sunday, a paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Alia getting out of a car and entering the airport in Mumbai. She looked resplendent in a white sari. Alia waved at the paparazzi as she entered the airport. She was flying to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from where she'll travel to Gandhinagar, where the Filmfare Awards are taking place tonight.

Alia nominated for Best Actor

Alia has been nominated in the Best Actor - Female category at the Filmfare Awards for her performance in Karan Johar's blockbuster family comedy from last year, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She played Rani Chatterjee, a Bengali journalist in the movie, who falls in love with Ranveer Singh's West-Delhi tycoon Rocky Randhawa, despite their families' cultural differences.

Alia's co-star Ranveer has also been nominated in the Best Actor - Male category whereas Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan also got separate nods in the Best Supporting Actor - Female category. Karan is also nominated in the Best Director category. He's also serving as the host for the award gala tonight.

Among those performing at the gala are Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan.

On the work front, Alia will star in Jigra, Jee Le Zaraa, and the recently-announced Love and War. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Love & War. It will be released in theatres on Christmas 2025.

This project marks the second collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt, after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Interestingly, this is also Ranbir's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007.

