Radhika Merchant is a gorgeous sustainable bridesmaid as she repeats lehenga to attend a friend's wedding: Watch

Radhika Merchant recently attended a friend's wedding, and the snippets from the event are going viral on social media. Radhika, who is about to tie the knot with Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, turned bridesmaid for one of her friends as they tied the knot in a lavish wedding. Videos of Radhika having a blast with her friends and performing with her squad made it to social media. However, what caught everyone's attention was her lehenga which she had earlier worn to attend Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding in Jodhpur. Radhika Merchant repeats a lehenga to attend her friend's wedding festivities. (Instagram)

Radhika Merchant is a gorgeous sustainable bridesmaid for her friend's wedding

A fan page shared videos of Radhika Merchant from the wedding festivities. The post features several videos of Radhika dancing and having a gala time with her friends. The first two clips are of Radhika performing with her gang, and the rest are of her dancing with the baraat. The lehenga she wore for the performance is from the shelves of ace couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's eponymous label. Earlier, Radhika had worn it while attending Nick and Priyanka's wedding festivities in Jodhpur with Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Mukesh Ambani.

Watch Radhika Merchant with the Ambani family during Priyanka and Nick's wedding:

The Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga features a deep blue-coloured velvet blouse featuring a round neckline, sheer panelling on the back and full-length sleeves, a front zip closure, gold gota patti embroidery, and a fitted silhouette. She paired the choli with a vibrant lehenga skirt featuring contrasting floral embroidery in varying shades of pink, blue, green, mustard, gold, red and purple hues. It also has a high-rise waist, a pleated layered ghera, and a floor-length hem.

Radhika styled the ethnic look with rings, dainty bracelets, and jhumkis. Lastly, she chose side-parted open tresses, pink lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, and a minimal dewy base for the glam picks with the lehenga set.