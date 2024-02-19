Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani's pastel Anamika Khanna lehengas are made for summer weddings: See pics

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, are all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. The couple's pre-wedding functions kickstarted with the Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony at the Ambani family's expansive farmhouse in Jamnagar. The intimate celebrations saw all the Ambani women, including bride-to-be Radhika, dressed in pastel colours. Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Radhika chose pastel-coloured lehengas for the ceremony. Their ensembles are the perfect sartorial pick for a summer wedding. Check them out inside. Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani in Anamika Khanna lehengas. (Instagram)

Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani in pastel Anamika Khanna lehengas

The Ambani women - Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Radhika Merchant - wore lehengas designed by Anamika Khanna. The ace Indian designer shared pictures of them dressed in her creations on Instagram. While Radhika wore a mint green and off-white floral lehenga set, Isha chose a rose gold lehenga choli. As for Nita Ambani, she wore a multi-coloured - purple, light blue, lavender and mini green - lehenga set. Her contrasting ensemble comes adorned with floral embroidery, beautified with a heavy necklace, mang tika, jhumkis, kadhas, and gajra-adorned hairdo. Read our detailed description of their attires and how they styled the ethnic look below.

Radhika Merchant's mint green and off-white lehenga comes decked in multi-coloured floral patterns, intricate kadhai, and gold sequin embroidery. While the blouse has a square neckline, half-length sleeves, an asymmetric cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette, the lehenga skirt features an A-line fall, pleated ghera, and embroidered high-rise waist. She wore the attire with a diamond necklace, matching mang tika, earrings, and bracelets. Lastly, centre-parted half-up hairdo, mauve lip shade, smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, and rouge on the cheekbones round off the glam picks.

Isha Ambani's rose gold dori work lehenga enhanced with intricate pearl highlights features a cropped choli embroidered with tassels on the half-length sleeves. Meanwhile, the skirt has a pleated ghera, intricate gold embroidery, gota patti embroidery, and tassel adornments. She styled the outfit with a Gharchola odhni emerald jewels, including a layered necklace, statement rings, gold and pearl jhumkis, and bangles. Side-parted open tresses, light pink lip shade, blushed cheekbones, on-fleek brows and mascara on the lashes complemented her gorgeous lehenga.

Lastly, the three women draped their dupattas around the lehenga like a saree pallu. While Isha and Radhika opted for the traditional draping, Nita Ambani chose the Gujarati styling.