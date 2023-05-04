Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, Harnaaz Sandhu, Tara Sutaria and more stars stun at NMACC Sound Of Music event. Watch

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai celebrated the opening night of the international Broadway musical The Sound Of Music. The event saw many big names in attendance, including Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, Tara Sutaria, Kajal Aggarwal, Sonam Bajwa, Mandira Bedi, Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, Vaibhavi Merchant, Shiamak Davar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shankar Mahadevan, Geeta Basra and more stars. Celebrities chose minimal and casual looks for the occasion. Keep scrolling to find out who wore what. Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Tara Sutaria attend opening night of The Sound Of Music at NMACC. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Who wore what to the Sound Of Music event

Radhika Merchant

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani's to-be-wife, Radhika Merchant, slipped into a floral ensemble to attend the opening night of the musical The Sound Of Music. Radhika wore a silk-satin midi dress decorated with a floral design in green, pink, peacock blue and black hues. The midi-length outfit features spaghetti straps, a square neckline, a fitted bust, cinched waist, straight pleats, and a flowy skirt. She styled the dress with a dainty diamond necklace, matching ear studs, bracelets, dark brown open slides, side-parted open locks, glossy pink lip shade, minimal makeup, and a rosy tint on the cheeks.

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani looked elegant as ever in a floral-printed light blue maxi-length dress as she attended the opening night of the musical The Sound Of Music. Her collared dress features a multi-coloured floral pattern, a bow design on the neck, shimmery gold embellishments, billowy sleeves, a button-up front, a pleated hem, and a layered tulle overlay. She wore the ensemble with statement rings, high heels, dainty earrings, open wavy locks, and striking makeup.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria attended the NMACC event in a blush pink strapless gown featuring a thigh-high slit on the side, a plunging square neckline accentuating her décolletage, a fitted corset bodice, a gathered design, a cinched waist, and a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her frame. She glammed up the ensemble with a sleek bracelet, a statement ring, strappy high-heel pumps, centre-parted open wavy locks, pink lip shade, rosy cheeks, subtle shimmery eye shadow, feathered brows, dewy base, contouring, and mascara on the lashes.

Harnaaz Sandhu

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu made heads turn on the opening night of the musical The Sound Of Music in a shimmering mini dress. The structured black ensemble features reflecting holographic sequin embellishments, thin straps, a plunging neckline, a fitted bust, cinched waist, and a mini hem length. She wore the ensemble with matching high heels, rings, dangling earrings, open centre-parted wavy locks, subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, rouged cheeks, dewy base, and feathered brows.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal attended the opening night of the musical The Sound Of Music with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. Kajal opted for a low-key comfy vibe for the event in a printed orange tiered mini dress featuring full-length sleeves and a figure-hugging fitting. She wore the ensemble with sneakers, open tresses, a shoulder bag, and minimal makeup. Gautam complemented her in a blazer styled with a shirt, denim jeans, and sneakers.