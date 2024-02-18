Shloka Ambani's Anamika Khanna lehenga is the spring-ready outfit every bridesmaid needs to bookmark: See pics

Akash Ambani's wife, Shloka Mehta Ambani's latest traditional look in an Anamika Khanna lehenga is causing waves on the internet. Shloka wore the ensemble to attend Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and his soon-to-be wife, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Shloka chose a lehenga in pastel shades boasting Anamika Khanna's signature design elements. The ensemble is a perfect sartorial pick for spring weddings and should be on every bridesmaid's mood board. Scroll through to see Shloka's pictures. Shloka Ambani glows in an Anamika Khanna lehenga for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivity. (Instagram)

Shloka Ambani in an Anamika Khanna lehenga for Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant's lagan lakhvanu

Shloka Ambani and other members of the Ambani family attended grand lagan lakhvanu celebrations. The family members wore exquisite traditional ensembles for the occasion, including Shloka, who wore a lehenga set by Anamika Khanna. The ace Indian designer posted Shloka's pictures in the custom creation on Instagram. The base of the lehenga choli set comes in subtle neutral hues of beige, white, and pink. Meanwhile, the intricate floral embroidery is done in vibrant orange, green, brown, rani pink, yellow, and red shades.

Coming to the silhouette of Shloka's lehenga set, the blouse has a plunging neckline, cropped half-length sleeves, a fitted bust, and a short hem length. Meanwhile, the lehenga has a high-rise waist, an a-line silhouette, pleated fall, a broad border in orange and yellow hues, gold gota patti embroidery, and a scalloped hem. A pink dupatta decked in floral thread work and draped like a saree pallu completed the ensemble.

Shloka accessorised the lehenga set with diamond and emerald jewels, including ornate kadhas, stacked bracelets, a flower-shaped ring, a matching necklace, and dangling earrings. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open wavy locks, winged eyeliner, mauve eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.