Shloka Ambani in pink Ombré chiffon saree and retro blouse by Manish Malhotra wows the internet: Check out her pics

Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share pictures of Shloka Mehta Ambani dressed in a creation from his eponymous label. Shloka, who is married to Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani, can be seen dressed in a pink Ombré saree and a retro-styled blouse from Malhotra's brand and posing for the camera. He posted the photos with the caption, "Ombré chiffon saree gorgeous on @shloka11 chic and pretty...timeless sophistication...#mymmsaree @manishmalhotraworld." Scroll through to check it out and read our detailed download on the ethnic look. Shloka Ambani poses in a pink Ombré chiffon saree and a retro blouse. (Instagram)

Shloka Ambani in a Manish Malhotra pink Ombré saree and retro blouse

The Manish Malhotra saree Shloka Ambani wore in the pictures shared by the designer himself comes in an Ombré hue featuring shades of Rani pink and blush pink. The six yards feature a floral pattern in Rani pink shade, scalloped lace in a mauve shade embroidered on the borders, and sequin embellishments. She styled the chiffon saree with a matching blouse in a light pink shade. It features a round neckline, threadwork done in floral patterns, ruffled cuffs, full-length billowy sleeves, beaded embellishments, and a fitted silhouette.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Shloka accessorised the ensemble with minimal accessories, including dangling earrings, statement rings, and high heels. Meanwhile, she chose bold black eyeliner, shimmery pink eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and glossed pink lip shade for the glam picks. Lastly, centre-parted and half-up, half-down hairdo styled with soft curls completed the traditional yet modern look.

The Internet loved Shloka's pictures and dropped compliments in the comments section. One user wrote, "Elegance personified." Another commented, "She looked stunning." One remarked, "Behad khubsoorat."

Meanwhile, Shloka Ambani tied the knot with Akash Ambani in a grand ceremony on March 9, 2019. Several celebrities and politicians attended the celebrations, including Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji, cricketer Hardik Pandya, Karan Johar and others. The ceremony took place at Jio World Centre in BKC, Mumbai.