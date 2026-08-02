Weekly Horoscope Prediction, August 2 to Aug 8, 2026: Read your weekly astrological predictions for every zodiac sign

Aries Weekly Prediction The week begins on a slightly cloudy note, Aries. Expenses, family tensions, and a younger sibling's behaviour may test your patience, so don't let one sharp reply turn into a household argument. Travel carefully, and avoid rushed purchases or risky investments early in the week. By Wednesday, the atmosphere begins to improve. Your work, reputation, and public standing receive a boost, and clients, colleagues, or seniors may finally recognise your efforts. While appreciation feels rewarding, think twice before making major promises simply because others are cheering you on. Weekly Horoscope

Family warmth grows from Thursday, with a visit, gathering, or small celebration bringing everyone closer. Friday is favourable for settling disputes, recovering money, strengthening savings, and expressing yourself with confidence. Students and working professionals regain focus. The weekend brings renewed courage and may inspire a short trip or an unusual plan. Enjoy it, but avoid taking unnecessary risks on the road or in relationships. Eat simple, nourishing meals, stay hydrated, and keep your temper under control.

Taurus Weekly Prediction Taurus, the week opens at a steady pace. Income and expenses remain nearly balanced, while a cancelled journey may quietly save you time, money, and energy. Students can benefit from a helpful classmate, and love feels warmer than it has lately. Tuesday is favourable for communication, investment planning, and welcoming guests, though you shouldn't exhaust yourself trying to please everyone. Midweek is the more challenging phase. Expenses may rise, family moods become sensitive, and travel could feel tiring or unrewarding. Avoid shopping to relieve frustration, lending money in haste, or turning a relative's comment into an argument with your spouse.

Friday brings a strong recovery. Students concentrate better, business natives earn well, and your boss may notice the effort you've been putting in. Saturday enhances your reputation and may bring easier business opportunities or public appreciation. Enjoy the recognition, but avoid signing anything if you're feeling uncertain. Read every detail carefully before making a commitment. Regular meals, proper sleep, and a calm home routine will help you stay grounded.

Gemini Weekly Prediction The week begins with a sense of relief, Gemini. Working conditions improve, anxiety eases, and an influential contact may help you move a pending matter forward. Your father's health or situation may show improvement, while your mother could need a little more care and practical attention. Early and midweek are favourable for client calls, business orders, studies, and public recognition. Your communication skills stand out, and one thoughtful follow-up message could open useful opportunities. Love also feels warm during the first half of the week, so make time for your partner and don't let daily routines take over.

The weekend may feel a little less smooth. Unexpected guests, cancelled travel, rising expenses, or disagreements with younger relatives could disrupt your plans. Your spouse may need more support, so avoid bringing old complaints into a new disagreement. Spend only on what is necessary, and double-check online payments, travel bags, and expenses. Students should protect their study hours from distractions. Eat fresh food, keep your schedule light, and give yourself time to recharge.

Cancer Weekly Prediction Cancer, fortune stays close at the beginning of the week. Earnings may exceed expectations, while good news related to children or family brings pride and social recognition. Your mind may still feel busy, so starting the day with prayer, a walk, or a few quiet moments can help you stay centred. Tuesday and Wednesday favour spiritual activities, family support, and valuable career connections. Work becomes easier, anxiety begins to fade, and experienced people may guide you towards a better opportunity. Your father's health may improve, though your mother could need some extra care. Love also grows warmer after an early misunderstanding with your spouse.

Thursday and Friday are especially favourable for business, recognition, savings, and fulfilling a long-standing wish. A steady investment or sensible financial decision will serve you better than following someone else's excitement. Friday is particularly positive for romance. By Saturday, income and expenses become more balanced, though a long journey or property-related plan may be postponed. Rather than

Leo Weekly Prediction The week begins on a slightly challenging note, Leo. Drive carefully, stay alert in crowded places, and avoid rushing while handling tools or machinery. A disappointing message, delayed payment, or minor work setback may affect your mood, but don't let one difficult morning define the week. Be mindful of your words, especially while speaking to your spouse or sensitive colleagues.

Midweek brings a welcome improvement. Financial matters or a pending issue may move in your favour, and your children could give you a reason to feel proud. Thursday supports prayer, charity, fresh business ideas, and a calmer frame of mind. By Friday and Saturday, seniors, managers, and influential people begin supporting your progress. Your efforts may be recognised at work, while business owners can confidently discuss expansion plans. Extra income or a spouse-related asset may also prove beneficial. Set aside some money for family health needs, be gentle while guiding your children, and make time for proper rest.

Virgo Weekly Prediction Virgo, the week begins with warmth and valuable support. Your spouse or partner stands by your side, business proposals may come your way, and unmarried natives could hear from someone after a long silence. Students also make a good start, provided they stick to a proper timetable instead of getting distracted. Tuesday is favourable for legal paperwork, family support, and practical financial planning.

The middle of the week may feel uneven. Wednesday and Thursday can bring work delays, low energy, disagreements, and careless commuting. Avoid reacting impulsively to coworkers, junior staff, drivers, or your partner simply because the day feels stressful. Stay away from unnecessary travel, roadside food, and impulsive investments. Friday brings a positive shift, with better concentration, improved professional results, and greater clarity in studies. Saturday may bring higher earnings, rewards for past efforts, and happy news related to children. Enjoy the progress, but avoid overspending. Regular meals, light exercise, and proper rest, especially if you're experiencing pain in your left leg, will help you end the week on a balanced note.

Libra Weekly Prediction The week opens on a bright note, Libra. Confidence rises, studies progress well, and a family or community gathering may bring both happiness and a valuable conversation. Business travel, expansion plans, or a partnership proposal may also come your way. Listen carefully, but avoid sharing every plan with people who enjoy gossip. Midweek brings strong support from your spouse, in-laws, or a trusted companion. Stuck money may begin moving, legal matters could improve, and a practical saving decision will benefit you in the long run. Even so, don't borrow casually or invest simply because someone flatters you.

Toward the weekend, a disappointing result, domestic disagreement, or careless comment may disturb your balance. Employees should focus on deadlines and clear communication rather than workplace debates. Students have the ability to do well, but overconfidence could waste valuable time. Avoid making fresh investments when you're feeling unsettled, and keep unnecessary spending under control. Drive carefully, eat home-cooked food, and give your neck, stomach, and sleep the attention they deserve.

Scorpio Weekly Prediction Scorpio, the week begins with quiet confidence. Studies, office work, and business planning move ahead with purpose, while a family gathering or social visit may leave you feeling energised. Students preparing for exams, interviews, or admissions can make excellent progress, especially with a disciplined study routine. Business owners may consider travel, expansion, or a new partnership, though Tuesday could tempt you towards speculative gains. Know your limits before taking any financial risk.

Midweek keeps the momentum going, with recognition likely for employees, athletes, and performers. However, hidden competition may become more visible, so avoid sharing every business idea, office plan, or study strategy. Don't borrow money unnecessarily or allow others to pressure you into quick financial decisions. The weekend brings warmth to your relationships, family outings, and support from your spouse. Spend on meaningful experiences rather than showing off, and pay attention to your diet, hydration, and any health concerns you've been ignoring. Regular sleep and moderate exercise will help you maintain your energy.

Sagittarius Weekly Prediction The week begins on a refreshing note, Sagittarius. Family support lifts your spirits, your bond with your mother feels stronger, and plans related to a vehicle, household appliance, repairs, or property may move ahead. Keep your spending organised, though, as small comfort purchases can quickly add up. Midweek boosts your confidence, especially for students, athletes, and working professionals. A presentation, exam, business trip, or client meeting may open new opportunities, and seniors are likely to appreciate your growing confidence.

Thursday and Friday are especially favourable for romance, children, and smart financial decisions. Couples may enjoy meaningful time together, while good news from younger family members brings happiness. Speculative gains are possible, but don't mistake one lucky break for a long-term trend. Save part of any bonus, payment, or financial support before spending on unnecessary expenses. The weekend remains lively and social. Enjoy yourself, but maintain healthy routines, stay hydrated, and avoid overloading your schedule.

Capricorn Weekly Prediction Capricorn, the week begins with a mix of laziness and restlessness. Your mind is eager to move ahead, even if your body asks for more rest. One bold decision, however, can motivate you to work harder and become more disciplined. Financial progress comes through consistent effort rather than luck, while an old friend, neighbour, or local contact may brighten your mood. Travel carefully on Tuesday, eat fresh home-cooked food, and avoid checking your phone while on the move.

From Wednesday onwards, family support becomes stronger. Your parents, especially your mother, may offer comfort, financial help, or practical advice, while plans related to property, home improvements, electronics, or a vehicle move forward. Thursday is favourable for spending quality time with your spouse. Friday brings luck in love, business, and well-planned financial decisions, while Saturday supports studies, interviews, presentations, and competitive activities. Children may also bring happy news. Compare prices before making household purchases, and end the week by saving first and celebrating later.

Aquarius Weekly Prediction Aquarius, the week begins with courage, hard work, and a slightly uneven temper. You may take on responsibilities others avoid, make several short trips, or follow up on delayed payments, but success comes through patience and persistence. A younger sibling, colleague, or assistant proves helpful, so don't hesitate to accept support. Early in the week, relationships may feel tense, particularly over spending, timing, or communication. Pause before reacting.

Midweek brings an interesting mix of confidence and laziness. One firm decision related to studies, work, or an application helps you regain momentum. New acquaintances, neighbours, or an old friend may also bring positive opportunities. Friday and Saturday strengthen family life, property matters, and your relationship with your mother. Hidden money, parental support, or a delayed payment may improve your finances, making it a good time to focus on savings. Postpone buying a vehicle unless every detail is clear. Drive safely, avoid outside food, and don't let your enthusiasm exceed your energy. Time with family will help you feel more settled.

Pisces Weekly Prediction The week begins with respect and positive public attention, Pisces. Your speech leaves a good impression, business orders may arrive from different directions, and family gatherings bring happiness. Even so, don't make promises, sign documents, or invest simply because others are praising an idea. Tuesday is favourable for studies, interviews, meetings, and family cooperation. A cancelled shopping plan may even save you both money and valuable time.

Midweek calls for greater effort. A short trip, an unusual assignment, or a bold practical decision may keep you busy, while irritation with your spouse could surface around Wednesday. Avoid turning a small disagreement into a bigger one by bringing up old issues. Support from a younger sibling or colleague helps you through this phase. Friday and Saturday reward students and professionals who stay focused, but this isn't the best time to start a new venture or purchase a vehicle. Spend only where necessary, rest your eyes, travel carefully, and allow yourself a slower weekend. Your confidence will return as you give your body the rest it needs.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)