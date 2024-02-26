Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Check full itinerary here

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. The star studded three-day pre-wedding festivities are slated to commence from March 1-3 in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, which houses Ambani's mega oil refineries. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

As per the report by news agency PTI, the three-day event will have different themed functions for the guests that they are expected to attend according to the suggested dress codes as per the 'Event Guide' sent to the invitees.

Here’s the full itinerary as per the report by the news agency.

Day 1 (March 1, 2024): The first day would be celebrated as 'An Evening in Everland' where guests are expected to wear elegant cocktail attire.

Day 2 (March 2, 2024): The second day of the festivities would host 'A Walk on the Wildside' with 'jungle fever' being the suggested dress code. It is set to be held outdoors in the Ambanis' animal rescue centre in Jamnagar. The guests will then proceed to 'Mela Rouge' which will be a potpourri of desi activities and the guests will wear their favourite south Asian attires.

Day 3 (March 3, 2024): The last day would witness two events - 'Tusker Trails' and 'Hashtakshar’. The first event will be an outdoor affair where the guests will enjoy the natural beauty of Jamnagar and for the last and final event, they'll be dressed in 'heritage Indian attire'.

Meanwhile, notable figures from all walks of life, including business tycoons, singers, actors, and sportspersons are expected to attend the pre-wedding festivities.

The guest list includes India's top billionaires, including Gautam Adani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, mega stars from film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan and cricket icons from Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni.

It also includes international business leaders like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild, the report added.

Hollywood pop-icon Rihanna, along with Diljit Dosanjh and others, will enthral the guests with their performances, it said.

Anant Ambani, the youngest of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s three children, and Radhika Merchant - the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January last year in Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)