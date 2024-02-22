 Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Bill Gates, Zuckerberg in guest list - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg among guests invited for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg among guests invited for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2024 08:43 PM IST

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The couple got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January last year in Mumbai.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. Pre-wedding festivities will take place in Jamnagar in Gujarat from March 1 to March 3 where many global guests are expected.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are seen.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are seen.

The couple got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January last year in Mumbai. Earlier, Reliance Foundation posted a video on social media platform Instagram in which women from Gujarat can be seen curating Bandhani scarves for the wedding. Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was also seen in tbe video.

Reliance Foundation captioned the post, “Threads of Love and Heritage: A Tapestry Woven for Anant and Radhika. In a tribute to Indian heritage, the Ambani family has commissioned skilled women artisans from Kachchh & Lalpur, to weave a tapestry of dreams for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming union."

“These women pour their hearts and souls into the craft, preserving age-old techniques and breathing life into stories as ancient as the land itself. Swadesh is empowering communities and preserving age-old craftsmanship," it continued.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding guestlist as per ET report:

  1. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
  2. Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick
  3. Microsoft founder Bill Gates
  4. Disney CEO Bob Iger
  5. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink
  6. Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber
  7. EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild
  8. Bank of America chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan
  9. Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman
  10. Qatar Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani
  11. Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen
  12. Lupa Systems CEO James Murdoch
  13. Hillhouse Capital founder Zhang Lei
  14. BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss
  15. Exor CEO John Elkann
  16. Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt

