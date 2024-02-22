Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg among guests invited for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The couple got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January last year in Mumbai.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai. Pre-wedding festivities will take place in Jamnagar in Gujarat from March 1 to March 3 where many global guests are expected.
The couple got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January last year in Mumbai. Earlier, Reliance Foundation posted a video on social media platform Instagram in which women from Gujarat can be seen curating Bandhani scarves for the wedding. Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was also seen in tbe video.
Reliance Foundation captioned the post, “Threads of Love and Heritage: A Tapestry Woven for Anant and Radhika. In a tribute to Indian heritage, the Ambani family has commissioned skilled women artisans from Kachchh & Lalpur, to weave a tapestry of dreams for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming union."
“These women pour their hearts and souls into the craft, preserving age-old techniques and breathing life into stories as ancient as the land itself. Swadesh is empowering communities and preserving age-old craftsmanship," it continued.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding guestlist as per ET report:
- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
- Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick
- Microsoft founder Bill Gates
- Disney CEO Bob Iger
- BlackRock CEO Larry Fink
- Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber
- EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild
- Bank of America chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan
- Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman
- Qatar Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani
- Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen
- Lupa Systems CEO James Murdoch
- Hillhouse Capital founder Zhang Lei
- BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss
- Exor CEO John Elkann
- Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt
