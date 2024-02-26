Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: What are the dress codes for the guests?

Anant Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant in July. As per reports, invites for the couple’s pre-wedding celebrations, scheduled to take place between March 1 and 3, detail the dress codes and the plans for the guests attending the events. Notable figures from all walks of life, including business tycoons, singers, actors, and sportspersons are expected to attend the pre-wedding festivities. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will reportedly have their pre-wedding festivities in March.

“With hearts full of joy and excitement, we invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika at our home in Jamnagar. We look forward to having you with us to share in our joy, love, and laughter, and create memories that we’ll cherish forever,” reads the digital invite sent to dignitaries across the world, reports India Today.

According to the outlet, the three-day event will have different themed functions for the guests that they are expected to attend according to the suggested dress codes.

The outlet also tweeted a video of the invite.

As per Moneycontrol, Day 1 is titled "An Evening in Everland" where the dress code is "elegant cocktail". Day 2 and Day 3 will have two events each.

For the first event of the second day, "A Walk on the Wildside", guests will visit the Ambanis' animal rescue centre in Jamnagar in the "jungle fever" dress code. For the second event, the guests will attend "Mela Rouge" in dress code "dazzling desi romance".

As for the last day, the first event, "Tusker Trails" suggests "casual chic" dressing where the guests would reportedly explore the green ambience of Jamnagar city. The second event of the day, "Hashtakshar" has a suggested dress code of elegant Indianwear.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani had his engagement or ‘roka’ ceremony with Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant, back in 2022.

Reportedly, the couple have been friends for a long time and are going to tie the knot this year.