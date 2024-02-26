 Ahead of Anant-Radhika’s wedding, Nita Ambani visits temple complex in Gujarat | Trending - Hindustan Times
Ambani family facilitates construction of temples in Jamnagar before Anant, Radhika's wedding, Nita Ambani pays a visit

Ambani family facilitates construction of temples in Jamnagar before Anant, Radhika’s wedding, Nita Ambani pays a visit

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 26, 2024 01:53 PM IST

Nita Ambani visited the temple complex in Gujarat before Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, where she interacted with artisans and devotees.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, is all set to marry Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. Ahead of the wedding, the Ambani family has facilitated the construction of new temples in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Nita Ambani visited the temple complex and talked to the sculptors and artisans about the impressive work that they have done.

Nita Ambani in the temple complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat. (YouTube/Reliance Foundation)
Nita Ambani in the temple complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat. (YouTube/Reliance Foundation)

Read| Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani's pastel Anamika Khanna lehengas are made for summer weddings: See pics

“Ushering in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s much-awaited wedding, the Ambani family has facilitated the construction of new temples within a sprawling temple complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat,” reads the description written alongside the video shared on YouTube by Reliance Foundation.

In the next few lines, the organisation shared that the construction of temples will ‘preserve and promote Indian heritage, tradition and culture’. The description further reads, “Featuring intricately carved pillars, sculptures of Gods and Goddesses, fresco-style paintings, and architecture inspired by generations of artistic heritage, the temple complex keeps India’s rich cultural and spiritual identity at the heart of the wedding festivities. Brought to life by master sculptors, the temple art employs age-old techniques and traditions. The initiative highlights the incredible skills of local artisans, reflecting our Founder & Chairperson Mrs Nita Ambani’s vision of preserving and promoting Indian heritage, tradition and culture.”

In the video, she expresses her admiration for the work that artisans have done and talks to them about the idols and intricate carvings. She then asks one of the workers where he learnt painting. She also interacted with devotees.

Watch the entire video here:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s roka ceremony was held in December 2022 at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan. The families announced that the roka ceremony marked the beginning of their journey towards marriage after having known each other for several years. Their engagement ceremony took place in January 2023 at Antilia, the iconic Ambani residence in Mumbai.

Follow Us On