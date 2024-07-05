Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant sangeet: MS Dhoni, Sakshi have never looked better as they stun in ethnic outfits

Cricket star MS Dhoni has arrived for Anant Ambani's wedding sangeet at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. He was joined by his wife Sakshi Dhoni as they both looked stunning in ethnic outfits. Dhoni wore a white kurta pyjama with embroidery while Sakshi wore a golden lehenga. Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant sangeet: MS Dhoni with Sakshi Dhoni at the sangeet.

Watch their video here:

Justin Bieber performs tonight

Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrived in India on Friday morning to perform at the sangeet. As per reports, he is being paid $10 million ( ₹83 crore) to perform for the Ambanis and their guests.

Previously, pop diva Rihanna performed at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Last month, singer Katy Perry, pop group Backstreet Boys and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed at the couple's cruise tour party in Italy and the South of France.

About Anant and Radhika's wedding

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancee Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are set to tie the knot on July 12 after months-long pre-wedding festivities.

The pre-wedding festivities had begun on March 1 in Jamnagar, 300 kilometres from Ahmedabad, and known for the world's largest refinery, which is owned by Reliance Industries.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.' Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, is set to join the Ambani family, marking a union of two prominent industrialist families.