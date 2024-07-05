Radhika Merchant stuns in purple lehenga at garba night hosted by Kokilaben Ambani

Kokilaben Ambani hosted a garba and dandiya night for her grandson, Anant Ambani, and his fiancee Radhika Merchant in Mumbai last night. The event was attended by the happy couple, their families, and friends like Shikhar and Veer Pahariya. Veer Pahariya’s rumoured girlfriend, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, was also present at the event. Kokilaben Ambani with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.(Instagram/@yourpoookieboo)

Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant looked resplendent in royal purple for the garba and dandiya night. Photographs that have emerged online show Merchant posing with friends in her intricately-embroidered purple lehenga. She wore her hair pulled back and accessorised the outfit with a heavy choker and earrings.

One photograph also shows the hostess Kokilaben Ambani , mother of Mukesh Ambani, posing with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Singer Parthiv Gohil enthralled the guests with his singing at the garba and dandiya night. Gohil has been headlining the Ganpati festivities at Mukesh Ambani’s palatial Mumbai residence Antilia for nearly a decade.

The celebration reportedly took place at a five-star Mumbai hotel. Videos that have surfaced online show the venue decked out for the garba night, with towering figures of Hindu deities, a profusion of floral arrangements and chandeliers.

The garba and dandiya night is one of the many pre-wedding events that have taken place ahead of the youngest Ambani scion’s nuptials. Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. He is set to marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, on July 12.

In March, the Ambani family had hosted a three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar that was attended by the likes of Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, along with a galaxy of Bollywood stars. This was followed a few weeks later by a luxury cruise with several stops along the Mediterranean.

Earlier this week, the Ambani family also hosted a traditional Gujarati Mosalu ceremony at Antilia.