Google techie gets AI Sundar Pichai surprise at his sangeet ceremony in Ahmedabad. Watch
A Google techie spoke to Hindustantimes.com about how his cousins pranked him at his sangeet using an AI Sundar Pichai video.
A Google employee’s sangeet and ring ceremony in Ahmedabad took an unexpected and hilarious turn when his cousins pulled off an unforgettable AI prank. London-based techie Dushyant Kumbhat and his bride, Mansi Bhutani, were celebrating when a surprise video flashed across a massive screen. To everyone’s astonishment, an AI-generated avatar of Google CEO Sundar Pichai appeared on stage, addressing the gathering in fluent Marwari to invite guests to the feast.
Dushyant Kumbhat told Hindustantimes.com that the incident took place during his and Mansi Bhutani’s sangeet and ring ceremony, hosted earlier this year on Valentine’s Day.
What happened in the video?
The video that Kumbhat shared on social media shows an AI avatar of Sundar Pichai inviting the attendees to his wedding. The groom told Hindustantimes.com that it was a prank that his cousins pulled. Kumbhat shared the video on the Instagram page “theperfect_equation,” which he and his partner, Mansi Bhutani, manage.
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“I (Dushyant) work at Google, London. Just before the ring ceremony, the host announced there is a surprise for the groom by one of cousin and then a video played on a massive 40x16 feet screen on stage - an AI-generated greeting from Sundar Pichai speaking in Marwari.”
The AI avatar said: “Jai Jinendra Sa. Aapano babusa ro byaavh hai sa. Aap sab ne saparivaar padhaarno hai sa. Jimman jimno hai aur din thake ri bhi vyavasthaa hai.”
Kumbhat said that the translation from Marwari means “Jai Jinendra, Sir/Ma'am. Our Babu Sa's wedding is taking place, Sir/Ma'am. All of you have to come with your family, Sir/Ma'am. You have to partake in the feast, and arrangements are also there for a pre-sunset dinner for Jains.”
How did the guests react?
The techie recalled that people were surprised and soon started laughing. The prank left people in stitches, and some even made jokes about the entire situation.
Take a look at the video:
How did social media react?
Though recorded on February 14, the video was recently shared on Instagram by Dushyant Kumbhat. The post prompted varied reactions, with many sharing laughing-out-loud emojis. A few also said how much they enjoyed the video.
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Born in Jodhpur and raised in Ahmedabad, the London-based Google techie Dushyant Kumbhat is now a UK citizen.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More