Lucknow woman shows mother ChatGPT-generated ‘AI boyfriend’ photo, her stunned reaction amuses internet
A woman from Lucknow has gone viral after pulling a playful prank on her mother using a ChatGPT generated image of herself with an imagined AI boyfriend.
AI generated photo sparks confusion at home
Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Pawani, shared a short video in which she shows her mother a photograph of herself posing closely with a man. What her mother does not know initially is that the image has been generated using artificial intelligence.
In the clip, Pawani’s mother looks at the photo and immediately asks who the man is. Pawani casually replies that he is her friend. The response visibly shocks her mother. Things escalate when Pawani adds, with a straight face, that the man will come to meet her in one or two days.
Her mother firmly refuses and reminds her that there are still eight years remaining before her marriage. Pawani then ups the drama by saying that the man is ready to wait even ten years for her. At this point, her mother appears increasingly alarmed and demands to know who he really is. Pawani finally breaks into laughter and reveals, “He is the love of my life.”
Take a look here at the clip:
Caption adds to the humour
The video was shared with a dramatic caption in Hindi that reads, “Maut ko choo kar vapas agyi,” which roughly translates to “I touched death and came back.”
Internet reacts with laughter and relatability
Since being posted, the clip has amassed more than 3.5 million views, with users flooding the comments section to share their reactions. Many found the mother’s expressions priceless, while others strongly related to the familiar parental anxieties around relationships and marriage.
One user commented, “Indian moms and their instant panic is unmatched, this was too real.” Another wrote, “Her expressions changed in seconds, pure gold.” A third said, “This is exactly why I can never try pranks like this at home.” Another user added, “AI boyfriend meeting parents is the future we were not ready for.” One comment read, “Eight years remaining for marriage is such a desi line.” Another viewer joked, “She survived today but would not survive a repeat prank.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)