Lucknow woman shows mother ChatGPT-generated ‘AI boyfriend’ photo, her stunned reaction amuses internet

A woman from Lucknow has gone viral after pulling a playful prank on her mother using a ChatGPT generated image of herself with an imagined AI boyfriend. A Lucknow woman used a ChatGPT-generated photo to prank her mother about an AI boyfriend. (Instagram/pawani_awasthi_)

AI generated photo sparks confusion at home Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Pawani, shared a short video in which she shows her mother a photograph of herself posing closely with a man. What her mother does not know initially is that the image has been generated using artificial intelligence.

In the clip, Pawani’s mother looks at the photo and immediately asks who the man is. Pawani casually replies that he is her friend. The response visibly shocks her mother. Things escalate when Pawani adds, with a straight face, that the man will come to meet her in one or two days.

Her mother firmly refuses and reminds her that there are still eight years remaining before her marriage. Pawani then ups the drama by saying that the man is ready to wait even ten years for her. At this point, her mother appears increasingly alarmed and demands to know who he really is. Pawani finally breaks into laughter and reveals, “He is the love of my life.”

Take a look here at the clip: