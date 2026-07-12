Manipur farmer shot dead while working in field; probe underway: Police

A 53-year-old man was allegedly killed by unidentified armed persons suspected to be from an armed Naga group on Saturday in Manipur’s Govanjang village in Kangpokpi distrist, police said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Haolal Singsit, a farmer. (Representative Photo/iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Haolal Singsit, a farmer. The incident occurred around 5.30pm on Saturday at Govajang village Imphal-Tamwonglong (IT) road under Chalvah police station limits, police said.

The farmer was working in the paddy field along with his wife when the attack happened.

According to police, his wife escaped from the spot however, Haolal succumbed to multiple bullet injuries.

The police recovered the body and shifted it to Kangpokpi district hospital.

A case has been registered at concerned police station for further investigation.

Officers said it is yet to be ascertained who was involved in the crime, and an investigation is underway to nab the perpetrators.

On Saturday, two persons were arrested for allegedly torching six houses in Manipur’s Kanto Sabal village, a Meitei village in Kangpokpi district.

Also Read:Couple held for involvement in killing of 6 Nagas in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

Tensions in the area escalated following a twin ambush killing four persons including three church leaders and one Naga man on May 13. Following this, a group of Kuki-Zo group abducted 20 Nagas at Leilon Vaiphei, Kangpokpi district while in retaliation, Naga bodies also held captivated 28 Kuki individuals in Senapati district.

Later on May 15 14 each were set free. On June 9, the Naga group again set free 14 more Kuki captives, for an exchange of six remaining Nagas held hostages by Kuki group. However, mutilated bodies of the six Nagas were found on June 10 near Kharam Vaiphei, Kangpokpi district near Leilon Vaiphei.

Since then, Naga civil bodies launched indefinite economic blockade along NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) national highway and NH-37 (Imphal-Silchar via Jiribam). Besides, Kuki bodies are also protesting demanding to lift the ongoing blockade.

As a part of the investigation over the killing of six Nagas, National Investigation Agency (NIA) with the assistance from Manipur Police and CRPF have arrested a couple who were involved in the case.

Chief minister Yumnam Khemchand in connection with the NIA case on Saturday said that he visited Makhan village along with Meitei and Naga MLAs to meet the affected families, where the victims identified five individuals allegedly involved in the incident.

Based on the names provided by them, two suspects have already been apprehended. CM said that it is the responsibility of the government and law enforcement agencies to ensure arrest of the remaining suspects, and that necessary instructions have already been issued.

Ethnic violence in the state since May 2023 left at least 260 people dead and displaced 60,000.