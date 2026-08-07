Indian-American Community to host grand Independence Day celebrations in Boston

The parade will feature 15 floats and tableaux, a vibrant cultural programme, with participation of various community organisations, veterans, first responders, and thousands of participants representing the rich diversity of the Indian-American community across New England.

This year's parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of India's Independence will focus on the theme of 'Festival of Freedom & US-India Friendship', the FIA-New England said in a statement Thursday.

The Foundation of Indian-Americans –New England will organise the 5th International India Day Parade on August 9 in Boston, considered one of New England's largest celebrations of India's Independence, its cultural heritage, and the enduring friendship between India and the United States.

New York, The Indian-American community in the Boston area is gearing up to celebrate Independence Day with pomp and show featuring a parade and cultural performances highlighting the strong partnership between the two countries.

The Grand Marshals for the celebration are Colonel Inder Preet Singh, Yudh Seva Medal , and US Navy Intelligence Specialist Maggie Lehman, who will be recognised for her dedicated service and commitment to the nation.

The event's Chief Guest will be the first Consul General of India in Boston, Raghuram Sastry, highlighting a "historic milestone in strengthening India-US relations and supporting the growing Indian-American community in New England."

FIA-New England Executive Director Deepak Rathore said in the statement that this year's parade will be the largest and the most vibrant edition yet, celebrating values of freedom, democracy, cultural diversity, and strong partnership between the United States and India.

The organisers expressed gratitude to Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey for issuing a proclamation announcing August 15, 2026, to be observed as "India Day" in Massachusetts for the fifth consecutive year.

FIA-New England's leadership noted that the Governor's "India Day" proclamation has become a cherished tradition and recognises the immense contributions of the Indian-American community to the state.

The commemoration will begin with a flag-hoisting ceremony and include cultural performances by renowned dance and music groups, exhibits by community and nonprofit organisations, a vendor marketplace and a 'Festival of Indian Cuisine' featuring a wide variety of authentic Indian delicacies.

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