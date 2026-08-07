Who is Di-Quan Schafar Hunt? 5 things about man arrested over viral Charlotte woman altercation video

Di-Quan Schafar Hunt was arrested on August 7 after a video went viral showing a man getting into a confrontation with a woman in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hunt's arrest was announced in a statement by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Di-Quan Schafar Hunt has had multiple run-ins with the law and was arrested after videos showed a Black man get into altercations with white woman in Charlotte. (X/@JoeBrunoWSOC9)

“On Thursday, Aug. 6, at approximately 10:01 a.m., officers responded to an Attempt to Locate call for service in the 800 block of East 4th Street. Upon arrival, officers were presented with a social media account containing multiple videos that detectives were already investigating,” the statement noted.

It added “During the investigation, officers determined that one of the videos depicted an assault that was reported on July 30 in the 400 block of East Boulevard in the Providence Division. In that incident, the suspect punched the victim on a sidewalk before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

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