'Felt really bad for him': Mumbai founder recounts e-rickshaw driver's ordeal after viral prank

A Mumbai-based entrepreneur has slammed a new ‘prank’ that is going viral on social media. Ritu Hathi shared a social media post about how the apps being used to kill e-rickshaw batteries, thereby stalling vehicles, have real-life consequences for people who depend upon e-rickshaws to earn a living. A founder has criticised the apps being used to 'kill' e-rickshaws on the road. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The viral apps used to kill e-rickshaws A security gap in the viral BAT-BMS and Lossigy apps has fuelled a viral social media trend in which pranksters use these apps to remotely cut power to moving e-rickshaws, leaving drivers stranded and raising serious road safety concerns.

Drivers said the vulnerability has been exploited on-and-off for months but the problem has surged in recent days, coinciding with the surge in viral reels.

(Also read: Viral chaos as battery management apps turn smartphones into ‘kill switch’ for e-rickshaws)

Mumbai founder slams trend Ritu Hathi, the co-founder of performance hydration company UP&RUN, said she witnessed an e-rickshaw driver dragging his stalled vehicle to the mechanic. Hathi noted how the driver lost a day’s income because of someone’s ill-thought prank.

“Was on the road when a huge traffic jam suddenly happened. An e-rickshaw had stopped in the middle of the road because someone used that viral app to stop it,” she posted on X.

Hathi described how the driver pushed the e-rickshaw to the side and all his passengers left. The poor man was then forced to drag his vehicle to a mechanic.

“Driver pushed it to the side. Every passenger left. Then he dragged it to the nearest mechanic. Felt really bad for him. Lost a day's income and now has to pay the mechanic too,” the entrepreneur wrote.