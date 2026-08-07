DKS unveils plans for 3 Lalbagh-like parks in Bengaluru

“We intend to build one such park on Defence land in Bengaluru. The land will remain under the ownership of the defence ministry, but we need permission to build the parks there. I have written a letter in this regard and will meet the Union defence minister soon. The Prime Minister has previously given permission to build a park on Defence land in Varanasi. Additionally, we have decided to set up two similar parks on forest land within Bengaluru city, and I have held discussions with forest department officials,” he said.

The announcement came during the inauguration of the 220th Lalbagh Flower Show, where Shivakumar said the state government had already begun discussions with the Defence ministry and the forest department to secure land for the projects.

As questions mount over the impact of a proposed tunnel project on nearly 900 trees in north Bengaluru, chief minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday unveiled plans to create three large public gardens modelled on Lalbagh, including one on Defence land and two on forest land within the city.

The proposed parks would be developed through agencies including the Greater Bengaluru Authority, the Bangalore development authority and the horticulture department, he said. “During our tenure, we are committed to protecting the city’s greenery and improving public life,” Shivakumar added.

The announcement comes as the Bangalore development authority faces growing attention over its proposed 2.2 km tunnel between Esteem Mall and the Veterinary College. According to documents submitted during the approval process, the project could affect 893 trees across one of Bengaluru’s largest contiguous green corridors, which includes the Veterinary College campus, Hebbal Tree Park, the Hebbal Lake buffer and neighbouring institutional campuses.

The BDA has proposed transplanting about 85% of the affected trees within university campuses and its own land instead of felling them. The proposal is awaiting approval from the forest department. Officials have said preliminary work, including soil investigations, has begun, but no trees have been cut.

Deputy conservator of forests, Greater Bengaluru Authority, Sudarshan, said the BDA has not yet submitted the complete Form I application needed for the approval process. “Only after the complete application is submitted will we examine the proposal and decide whether permission can be granted,” he said.

Environmental researchers have argued that the issue extends beyond the number of trees involved, warning that mature trees often sustain severe root damage during transplantation and that replacement planting cannot recreate the ecological functions of established tree cover. They have also said the wooded campuses around Hebbal remain 3 to 4 degrees Celsius cooler than surrounding built up areas because of their dense canopy.

At the flower show, Shivakumar urged residents to visit Lalbagh, saying this year’s exhibition celebrates the history of the Ganga dynasty and its connection with agriculture and water conservation. “Lalbagh is not just a park; it is history. This flower show has been designed around the history of farmers and agriculturalists during the Ganga dynasty. The lakes built by the Gangas during that era still survive today and have protected us in tough times. The history of the Gangas represents equality, farmers’ lives and struggle. This is a celebration of our culture, farming life and art,” he said.

The chief minister also announced that the government would unveil a farmer government partnership programme on Independence Day. “We have designed an initiative to increase greenery in the state and support the livelihood of farmers. It will be a collaborative effort of farmers and the government, which we will formally announce on August 15. A 100 day government programme has been planned, focusing on empowering farmers,” he said.