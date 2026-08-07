Supreme Court hopeful of settlement in Sunjay Kapur case: 'Parties cooperating'

The Supreme Court on Thursday recorded that mediation in the high-stakes inheritance dispute within the family of late businessman Sunjay Kapur was progressing satisfactorily and that the warring factions had agreed to explore the possibility of “crystallising a holistic settlement of their claims”, even as it reminded them to participate in the process with an “open mind and open heart”. The Supreme Court took on record a report submitted by former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who was appointed by the court to facilitate an amicable resolution of the dispute involving the Kapur family trust and its assets.

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran took on record a preliminary mediation report submitted by former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who was appointed by the court in May to facilitate an amicable resolution of the dispute involving the Kapur family trust and its assets.

“We are happy to note that the mediation is proceeding quite satisfactorily. We are also happy to note that the parties concerned are cooperating,” said the bench after noting that six mediation sessions had already been conducted.

According to the report, the parties have held detailed discussions regarding their respective claims and entitlements arising out of the trust structure and the assets forming part of its corpus.

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It further recorded that the parties agreed to continue discussions under the mediator’s supervision to explore the possibility of “crystallising a holistic settlement of their claims”.

The court also noted that the mediator had enlisted the assistance of a senior chartered accountant and a tax expert during the mediation process. Accepting Chandrachud’s request for additional time, the bench permitted mediation to continue till November 2.

“We are sure and very much hopeful that the manner in which the parties have cooperated so far in the mediation proceedings, all disputes may get resolved amicably,” said the bench, reiterating its earlier advice that the parties should approach mediation with an “open mind and open heart” instead of allowing the dispute to descend into years of litigation.

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“Let the mediation proceed further. We shall wait for one more report of the learned mediator.”