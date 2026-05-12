'Mahabharat will look small': SC on Sunjay Kapur family's ₹30,000 crore feud

The Supreme Court on Tuesday likened the explosive ₹30,000-crore Kapur family estate battle to the Mahabharat, with Justice J B Pardiwala remarking that the epic war would “look very small” compared to the feud unfolding before the court. The sharp observation came as the apex court heard a fresh plea by Rani Kapur, mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, seeking to block moves linked to the disputed RK Family Trust even as mediation proceedings led by former CJI DY Chandrachud remain underway. The legal battle sparked by Sunjay Kapur's death involves his ex wifes Priya Kapur, Karisma Kapoor (in pic) and his mother Rani Kapur.

The observation was made on May 12 by a bench led by Justice J B Pardiwala while hearing a fresh plea filed by Rani Kapur, the 80-year-old mother of Sunjay Kapur, in the ongoing dispute involving the RK Family Trust and other family members.

“We have entered into an arena. Mahabharat will look very small. We will look into it,” Justice Pardiwala remarked during the hearing, as lawyers outlined new allegations linked to the functioning of the family trust and a proposed company board meeting.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on May 14.

The latest round of litigation comes despite the Supreme Court having, only days earlier on May 7, appointed former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as mediator to help resolve the increasingly complex feud between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdev Kapur, the third wife of the late businessman.

Fresh plea over trust and board meeting In her new application before the apex court, Rani Kapur sought directions restraining Priya Sachdev Kapur and certain other respondents from interfering with the functioning of the “RK Family Trust” until the mediation proceedings conclude.

She also sought a stay on a board meeting scheduled for May 18 pursuant to a notice issued by Raghuvanshi Investment Private Limited, which allegedly controls a substantial portion of the disputed estate. According to the plea, the proposed meeting was aimed at appointing additional directors to the board.

Counsel appearing for Rani Kapur told the court that the developments could alter the balance of control within the family-linked entities even as mediation proceedings are underway.