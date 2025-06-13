Sunjay Kapur dies of heart attack in London at 53: Cardiologist shares signs to watch out for

Sunjay Kapur, 53-year-old businessman and ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, died of a heart attack in the UK on June 12. He was reportedly playing polo in London. The incident highlights the importance of recognising heart attack signs, which can be subtle and often dismissed. Also read | Cardiologist warns of alarming rise in heart attacks among young smokers Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur dies of heart attack; here's what you should know about heart attack signs, symptoms and prevention. (File Photo/ Instagram and Freepik)

Heart attack vs cardiac arrest while playing a sport

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ravi Gupta, consultant interventional cardiologist at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai shared reasons for the 'increasing incidence of heart attacks in the 40–50 age group'. He also shared key signs to watch out for as he explained how heart attacks and cardiac arrests while playing sports are often caused by underlying heart conditions that may not be immediately apparent.

Dr Gupta said, “Contrary to popular belief, most sudden collapses while playing a sport are not due to a heart attack but rather a cardiac arrest, which is a different and more immediate condition.”

Asked about the difference between a heart attack and cardiac arrest, he said: “A heart attack occurs when there is a sudden blockage in one of the arteries supplying blood to the heart. A cardiac arrest is when the heart suddenly stops beating due to an electrical malfunction, often linked to irregular heart rhythms such as ventricular tachycardia (VT) or ventricular fibrillation (VF).”

Dr Gupta added, “During intense physical activity, especially in individuals with underlying structural heart abnormalities or genetic predispositions, the heart rate may spike to dangerously high levels — sometimes as high as 400–500 beats per minute. This can trigger sudden cardiac arrest, not necessarily a heart attack.”

Are heart attacks more common now? And why?

According to Dr Gupta, 'due to heightened media coverage and public interest, such incidents are now more widely reported and discussed, creating a perception of rising numbers'.

Calling lack of early screening and lifestyle changes common reasons behind this 'rise', he said, “Many individuals remain unaware of existing heart conditions because they do not undergo basic health screenings before engaging in vigorous activities. Moreover, sedentary lifestyles combined with sudden bursts of strenuous activity (like starting a sport without conditioning) can increase the risk.”

Did you know Indians carry a specific genetic trait known as the South Asian gene, which makes them more prone to heart disease. (Freepik)

Precautions to take in your 50s

According to Dr Gupta, you should manage existing health conditions:

⦿ Maintain target levels for blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

⦿ If you smoke, quit immediately.

Dr Gupta added that diet and exercise are equally important:

⦿ Adopt a balanced diet low in saturated fats and sugars.

⦿ Engage in regular brisk walking or aerobic activity.

He suggested going for routine health checkups:

⦿ Begin annual screenings even if asymptomatic.

⦿ Include tests like ECG, lipid profile, and echocardiogram where needed.

Dr Gupta said your mental wellbeing also matters:

⦿ Reduce mental strain by setting achievable goals.

⦿ Avoid obsessing over perfection in every aspect of life.

According to Dr Gupta, these are some of the reasons for the ‘increasing incidence of heart attacks in the 40–50 age group’:

⦿ Genetic predisposition: “Indians carry a specific genetic trait known as the South Asian gene, which makes them more prone to heart disease. When this is combined with a modern sedentary lifestyle, the risk increases substantially,” he said.

⦿ Lifestyle factors: He added, “Increasing reliance on processed food, reduced physical activity, and a decline in outdoor activities have added to the risk. The current lifestyle has further modified gene expression, worsening heart health outcomes.”

⦿ Diabetes epidemic: Dr Gupta said, “India is considered the diabetes capital of the world. Diabetics are four times more likely to suffer a heart attack compared to non-diabetics.”

⦿ Stress: “Career pressure, peer pressure, and even stress at a young age (such as academic stress in childhood) contribute significantly to cardiovascular strain,” he added.

⦿ Smoking: “Smoking remains a major independent risk factor. Among younger patients, a large percentage have a history of smoking, and its impact multiplies when combined with other risk factors,” Dr Gupta said.

Older adults may experience effort angina (chest pain or breathlessness on exertion), but younger patients often show no warning signs and may suffer a sudden, massive heart attack. (Freepik)

Early signs and symptoms of a heart attack

Speaking about the lack of warning signs in youth, Dr Gupta said, “Older adults may experience effort angina (chest pain or breathlessness on exertion), but younger patients often show no warning signs and may suffer a sudden, massive heart attack. Asymptomatic risk factors, like high blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol are often present with no symptoms. Regular screening is the only way to detect them early.”

He recommended regular tests for blood sugar and lipid profile, as well as ECG and echocardiogram, if needed. According to Dr Gupta, don't ignore these subtle indicators of heart disease:

⦿ Chest discomfort

⦿ Breathlessness on exertion

⦿ Unusual indigestion

⦿ Pain that radiates to the jaw, back, shoulder, or abdomen (not just the left chest)

General precautions to prevent a heart attack

⦿ Avoid smoking.

⦿ Limit intake of fatty, processed foods.

⦿ Engage in regular physical activity — at least 40 minutes of brisk walking (4 km) at least 4 days a week.

⦿ Avoid putting undue pressure on yourself. Not everything needs to be perfect. Learn to manage stress, and set realistic goals.

⦿ Even in your 30s, begin routine health checks, especially if you have a family history or lead a stressful life.

More about Sunjay Kapur's death

Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar, and suffered a heart attack while he was reportedly in the middle of a polo match. Sona Comstar said in a statement said, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Sunjay J Kapur, chairman and non-executive director of Sona Comstar, following a sudden heart attack in England, UK, on 12th June 2025, at the age of 53.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.