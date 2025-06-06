Cardiologist warns of alarming rise in heart attacks among young smokers under 40: Know symptoms, causes and prevention

Heart disease is typically seen as a concern for later in life, something that catches up with you in your 60s or beyond. But the reality is shifting fast. A growing number of adults under 40 are now experiencing heart attacks, and one of the most alarming yet overlooked triggers is still surprisingly common: smoking. (Also read: Doctor shares 7 health secrets that can help you manage blood sugar, improve sleep and support heart health ) With rising heart attack rates among young adults, Dr. Priya warns that smoking significantly increases risks.(Freepik)

"In recent years, there's been a worrying rise in the number of young people, especially men, suffering heart attacks before they even turn 40. What's even more concerning is that many of them don't have traditional risk factors like diabetes or high cholesterol. What is the one thing many of them have in common? Smoking. Cigarettes, bidis, and now even vaping devices are harming young hearts much earlier than we used to expect," says Dr. Priya Palimkar, Senior Consultant - Cardiology, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Pune.

She further shared with HT Lifestyle, "We're seeing 25- to 35-year-olds land in emergency rooms with full-blown heart attacks, and in many cases, their bodies can't handle such a sudden event. This is no longer a problem for older adults. It is happening in college students, corporate professionals, gym-goers, and even social smokers."

How smoking damages the heart

"When someone smokes, the chemicals in tobacco, like nicotine and carbon monoxide, damage the inner lining of the blood vessels. This lining, called the endothelium, helps keep arteries smooth and functioning well. But when it gets irritated and inflamed, it leads to the build-up of plaque, a mix of fat, cholesterol, and other substances," says Dr. Priya.

Young smokers face an increased risk of heart attacks due to plaque build-up in arteries. (Freepik)

She further explained, "Over time, this plaque can block the arteries that carry blood to the heart. When the blood supply is suddenly cut off, a heart attack (also known as myocardial infarction) occurs. In smokers under 40, these blockages can form much faster. Also, their arteries are often smaller and more sensitive, making them more likely to suddenly spasm or form a clot (blood lump), which stops the blood flow and causes a heart attack."

Why don't youth protect their heart

"Many young smokers believe they're too young to worry about heart disease," Dr. Priya says. "But age isn't a shield against heart damage. In fact, heart attacks in younger people tend to be more sudden and severe because their bodies haven't developed alternate blood routes called collateral vessels to protect the heart in case of a blockage. This makes recovery much harder."

She adds, "This risk only grows worse due to unhealthy lifestyle habits common among today's youth, poor diet, high stress, lack of sleep, little exercise, and binge drinking all put extra strain on the heart."

Dr. Priya also warns about misconceptions around vaping and hookah: "Many think vaping or hookah is safer than cigarettes. But vaping delivers harmful chemicals like nicotine that damage blood vessels and increase the chance of clots and artery spasms. Hookah can expose your lungs and heart to even more smoke and toxins than cigarettes, putting your heart in serious danger."

Early warning signs to watch for

"If you smoke even socially, don't ignore these warning signs," she advises:

Fatigue or breathlessness during walks or exercise

Chest discomfort or a feeling of heaviness

Irregular or rapid heartbeat

Pain in the shoulder, back, or jaw

Even mild symptoms can signal trouble. Don't wait, get them checked.

How to protect your heart

"The best way to reduce your heart attack risk is to quit smoking," Dr. Priya emphasises. “Even if you've smoked for years, quitting helps. Within weeks, your blood pressure and heart rate improve. Within months, your arteries start healing. And after a few years, your risk of heart attack drops nearly to that of a non-smoker.”

Dr. Priya emphasises adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle to reduce heart attack risks, especially for smokers. (Freepik)

She continues, "To protect your heart, especially if you smoke or have a family history of heart disease, adopt a heart-healthy lifestyle. Regular heart check-ups and monitoring key indicators like blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar are essential."

Dr. Priya advises, "Make physical activity part of your daily routine, aim for at least 30 minutes, five days a week. Eat a balanced diet full of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats. Cut back on fried and packaged foods."

She also highlights the importance of managing stress: “Practices like yoga, meditation, or even simple breathing exercises can go a long way.” "Heart attacks don't check your age," Dr. Priya concludes. "If you smoke, your heart is at risk, whether you're 19 or 39. Whether it's stress relief, peer pressure, or habit, it's never worth the cost to your heart health."

