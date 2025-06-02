Search Search
Doctor shares 7 health secrets that can help you manage blood sugar, improve sleep and support heart health

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jun 02, 2025 02:44 PM IST

Dr. Kunal Sood shares 7 simple health tips from post-meal walks to sauna benefits that can boost your wellness and transform your daily routine.

We live in an age where health advice is everywhere, from fitness influencers on social media to wellness blogs that swear by the latest fad diets. But when it comes down to real, science-backed information, there's nothing quite like getting the facts straight from a medical expert. Dr Kunal Sood, MD, Anesthesiology (Pain Medicine), often shares insights related to health and wellness with his Insta family. (Also read: Doctor says ‘sugar is your skin’s worst enemy’: Here’s what it does to your face over time )

Discover essential health tips from walking to whole fruits for wellness. (Freepik)
In his May 28 post, he reveals seven essential health secrets that could change how you approach wellness. Let's break them down.

1. Take a post-meal stroll

A simple walk after eating can do wonders, it helps lower post-meal blood sugar spikes by moving glucose into your muscles for use as energy.

2. Power trio: Vitamin D, K2 and magnesium glycinate

This supplement combo is a game-changer for immunity, bone strength, and quality sleep. Most people are deficient without even realising it, so adding them can make a real difference.

3. Prioritise sleep

Choosing rest over late nights isn't boring, it's smart. Quality sleep regulates hormones, supports glucose metabolism, and sharpens mental clarity.

4. Don't just chase protein, focus on fibre

While protein gets all the attention, fibre is just as important. It supports gut health, reduces inflammation, and slows sugar absorption — all crucial for long-term wellness.

5. Choose whole fruit over juice

Fruit juice might seem healthy, but it lacks the fibre that helps blunt sugar spikes and keep you full. Whole fruits are the real heroes here.

6. Try regular sauna sessions

Using a sauna three times a week is linked to improved heart health, reduced inflammation, and even a lower risk of Alzheimer's.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

