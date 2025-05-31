Doctors explain why hypertension affects heart health adversely in youth, know the 5 habits to lower risks

Hypertension, for a long time, has been thought to be a concern for older adults, from middle-aged to elderly people but now, even the youth are affected, with hypertension cases seeing a sharp uptick among young adults. Sedentary or stressful lifestyles, from having processed foods available at the tap of a finger to highly demanding work schedules, are contributing to this rise. Most importantly, hypertension has the strong potential to take a dangerous turn, causing heart failure and other complications. Youth's cardiovascular health is at risk as hypertension cases rise among young adults. (Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts, who explained how young adults are now at greater risk than ever due to the surge in hypertension cases, a condition that can potentially lead to heart failure.

Rise of hypertension in youth

Youth are also vulnerable to hypertension risks.(Freepik)

Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, shed light on the alarming rise of hypertension among the youth.

Dr Bhamre elaborated, “It is believed that heart failure is an old man’s problem. Unfortunately, heart failure is becoming increasingly common among young adults because of unmanaged blood pressure or hypertension. Hypertension is often referred to as the ‘silent killer’ as it shows no obvious symptoms and damages the heart over time. Hence, one is at an increased risk of heart failure even in people in their 20s and 30s. By understanding how hypertension affects the heart and taking steps to manage it, young adults can save their hearts.”

He further explained the chain reaction of how unchecked hypertension in youth can ultimately lead to heart failure:

How hypertension is related to heart failure in the youth?

Hypertension happens when the force of blood pushing against the artery walls is consistently too high. Over time, this pressure makes the heart work harder than normal to pump blood.

Constant high pressure causes the heart's left ventricle to thicken, reducing its ability to relax and fill properly. The added strain can weaken heart muscles, reducing the heart's ability to pump blood efficiently.

High pressure can damage the arteries, making them less flexible and more prone to blockages, which adds further stress to the heart. As the heart weakens, it can't pump blood as required, leading to fluid accumulation in the lungs, legs, and other organs, and one can suffer from heart failure.

What’s alarming is that many young adults with hypertension don’t realise they have it until the damage is already done. Youngsters must monitor their blood pressure regularly to prevent heart failure.

5 habits to reduce risk of hypertension

Staying fit and active, like clocking in your daily step count, can reduce hypertension risk.(Freepik)

With proper lifestyle choices, hypertension risk can be reduced. Making changes in your everyday habits plays a huge role in keeping your blood pressure in check.

Dr Harshal Chaudhuri, Head of Medical Affairs, General Medicine and Endocrinology at Merck India, shared how the ‘silent killer’ hypertension can be managed through some vital healthy habits.

He explained the diagnosis and how widespread it is. Dr Chaudhuri added, “Hypertension is diagnosed when blood pressure readings are consistently at or above 140/90 mmHg. It is one of the major causes leading to heart attacks, heart failure, stroke, collectively known as cardiovascular diseases (CVD), and chronic kidney damage. Globally, almost every 1 in 3 adults is hypertensive, with male prevalence slightly higher than females under the age group of 50 years.”

Dr Chaudhuri shared these 5 habits that may help reduce the risk of hypertension:

Adopting a heart-healthy diet:

Limit your intake of salt (sodium) and saturated fat and prioritise foods high in potassium, fibre, and protein.

One excellent illustration of a nutritious diet that might help reduce blood pressure is the DASH (a healthy eating plan that can help lower high blood pressure by focusing on a variety of foods and limiting sodium, added sugars, and saturated fats) diet.

2. Indulging in regular physical activity:

Regular exercise increases your heart and breathing rates, which eventually makes your heart stronger and pumps with less effort, lowering your blood pressure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends doing at least 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity exercise per week, or around 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week.

Brisk walking and simple stretching can be practised daily to keep yourself fit and lower the risk of high blood pressure.

3. Limiting alcohol intake and quitting smoking:

Scientifically, alcohol consumption should be kept to a minimum. For those who want to use alcohol, the American Heart Association advises not exceeding two drinks daily for males and one drink for women. Excessive alcohol use can cause high blood pressure.

Smoking is also interlinked to a rise in blood pressure and puts you at higher risk for a heart attack and stroke. So, it is advised to quit smoking to keep your heart healthy.

4. Managing stress intelligently:

You may reduce high blood pressure and enhance your physical and mental well-being by learning how to de-stress yourself and cope with stress.

Stress-reduction methods include working out, meditating, focusing on something quiet or serene, and listening to music.

5. Managing a healthy weight:

Weight gain could be a reason for several problems that you face physically. Being overweight can increase your risk of high blood pressure.

Maintaining a healthy weight can help you control high blood pressure and reduce your risk for other health problems.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.