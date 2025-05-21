Hypertension early symptoms: Doctor shares 6 warning signs we should not ignore

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a condition where the force of blood against the artery walls is constantly high. Hypertension is one of the major contributors to heart diseases and other chronic conditions. While hypertension can be managed, it is essential to spot the early symptoms. Also read | World Hypertension Day 2024: Early signs of hypertension and step-by-step tips to manage it While hypertension can be managed, it is essential to spot the early symptoms. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Naveen Bhamri, cardiologist at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Shalimar Bagh said, “Hypertension can be silent for years, but if symptoms are there, you should get your blood pressure checked on regular basis to detect it early.” The doctor shared 8 warning signs of hypertension to be aware of:

1. Insomnia:

Poor sleep quality or insomnia can be an indicator of high blood pressure in the body.

2. increased heart rate:

-Increased resting heart rate and reflexes due to increased sympathetic tone.

3. Always irritated:

Irritability or cognitive fog can be due to subtle vascular effects in early stages especially over 50 years.

4. Microalbuminuria:

Microalbuminuria (30 - 300 mg/day) is a sign of early kidney involvement indicating endothelial dysfunction due to high blood pressure.

5. Headache in the morning:

Morning Headache, especially dull and occipital (back of the head) headache can happen due to high blood pressure surge.

Morning headaches can be caused by high blood pressure.(Freepik)

6. Fatigue:

Increased fatigue or tiredness, often overlooked due to high workload, happens because of subtle decrease in energy due to vascular strain or early LV diastolic dysfunction. Mild facial flushing or warm sensation and dizziness is also common.

7. Shortness of breath:

If you feel shortness of breath even while performing light activities, then this can be a sign for hypertension indicating that it has started affecting your lungs and heart and you are not able to receive amount of oxygen required.

8. Frequent headache:

Though headaches are not a common symptom of hypertension, but frequent or throbbing headache can sign towards high blood pressure.

“To manage hypertension, once need to modify their lifestyle which includes exercising for 30 mins daily, managing stress, eating mindfully home cooked food (rich in potassium and low in sodium), getting quality of sleep, limiting alcohol and smoking, and getting blood pressure checked on regular basis,” the cardiologist added.

