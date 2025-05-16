World Hypertension Day 2025: Doctor shares 7 lifestyle tips to manage high blood pressure

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is often called a silent killer, it can quietly pave the way for serious health issues, including heart disease and other chronic conditions. Managing blood pressure is essential for long-term health and well-being. Observed every year on May 17, World Hypertension Day aims to raise awareness about the risks associated with high blood pressure and promote effective strategies for prevention and management. Also read | World Hypertension Day 2024: Early signs of hypertension and step-by-step tips to manage it Observed every year on May 17, World Hypertension Day aims to raise awareness about the risks associated with high blood pressure.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tushar Tayal, consultant, internal medicine, Ck Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, has been referred to as the silent killer since it usually does not show any symptoms but can cause serious health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure.”

Dr Tushar Tayal mentioned these lifestyle modifications that can help in managing blood pressure spikes.

1. Keep a healthy weight:

Too much body weight overworks the heart and raises blood pressure. Try to have a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 18.5 and 24.9. Reducing even a little weight can decrease blood pressure markedly.

2. Follow a balanced diet:

Adopt the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet. Eat fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and low-fat dairy foods. Use less than 5 grams of salt daily. Cut back on saturated fats and processed foods.

3. Exercise daily:

Be active for a minimum of 30 minutes every day, most days. Regular activity like brisk walking, cycling, swimming, or yoga maintains blood pressure at a healthy level. Exercise also lowers stress levels, another cause of hypertension.

4. Reduce alcohol and stop smoking:

Heavy drinking can increase blood pressure and harm the heart. Smoking clogs arteries and puts more strain on the heart. Stopping smoking makes a significant impact on cardiovascular health.

5. Manage stress:

Well-Managed Chronic stress is a cause of high blood pressure. Practice relaxation skills like deep breathing, meditation, or mindfulness. Get enough sleep and maintain work-life balance.

6. Check blood pressure often:

Keep your readings in check, particularly if you have a family history. Use a home monitor or see a healthcare provider regularly for check-ups. Early detection is crucial to successful management.

7. Adhere to medications:

If lifestyle modification is not sufficient, medications might be required. Take your doctor's advice and never discontinue medication without consulting.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.