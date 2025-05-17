Cardiac surgeon reveals why controlling high blood pressure is the 1st step to preventing heart failure

May 17 is World Hypertension Day 2025. Did you know that the majority of people with high blood pressure, otherwise known as hypertension, show no symptoms? This is why it's often referred to as a silent killer — and why it's so important to learn about the risk factors and when to see a doctor. Also read | 7 hidden signs of high blood pressure you must be aware of High blood pressure often has no symptoms, so damage can occur silently over years before heart failure develops. Early detection and management are crucial. (Freepik)

Higher the BP, greater the risk for heart failure

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Varun Bansal, consultant, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, spoke about the link between hypertension and heart failure. He said, “High blood pressure is a leading cause of heart failure — a chronic condition where the heart cannot pump blood efficiently to meet the body’s needs. With heart failure affecting millions globally and carrying significant risks of disability and death, understanding the critical role of blood pressure control in prevention is essential.”

Explaining how controlling blood pressure is the cornerstone of heart failure prevention, he said, “By identifying and managing hypertension early, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of developing heart failure and other serious cardiovascular diseases. Public health efforts and individual awareness are critical, as only a portion of those with high blood pressure have it well-controlled. Prioritising blood pressure management is, therefore, the essential first step in the fight against heart failure.”

According to Dr Bansal, hypertension is directly associated with a much higher risk of developing heart failure. “Even modest increases in blood pressure can significantly elevate this risk. The relationship is dose-dependent, meaning the higher the blood pressure, the greater the risk. When blood pressure reaches very high levels, the risk of heart failure can be several times higher compared to those with normal readings.”

By identifying and managing hypertension early, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of developing heart failure and other serious cardiovascular diseases. (Freepik)

How does high blood pressure lead to heart failure?

Explaining how high blood pressure strains the heart, Dr Bansal said, “Chronic high blood pressure forces the heart to work harder to pump blood through stiffened or narrowed arteries. Over time, this extra workload causes the heart muscle to thicken and stiffen, a process called hypertrophy. Eventually, this weakens the heart’s ability to contract and relax efficiently.” This structural damage, coupled with the buildup of plaque in blood vessels, sets the stage for heart failure, he added.

Can BP control really prevent heart failure?

Dr Bansal said, “Multiple large-scale studies and meta-analyses have shown that controlling blood pressure is one of the most effective ways to prevent new-onset heart failure,” and added, “Intensive blood pressure management-lowering systolic blood pressure to below recommended targets has been shown to reduce the risk of heart failure and cardiovascular events significantly compared to less intensive treatment. The risk of major cardiovascular outcomes, including heart failure, is substantially reduced in those who manage their blood pressure well.”

Furthermore, Dr Bansal shared that long-term treatment and control of both systolic and diastolic blood pressure have been shown to dramatically decrease the risk of developing heart failure. He said: “These findings are consistent across different populations and age groups, emphasising the universal benefit of blood pressure management.”

Why should blood pressure control be a priority?

Controlling blood pressure is essential for maintaining overall cardiovascular health. Here are some reasons why it should be a priority, according to Dr Bansal:

⦿ Asymptomatic nature: High blood pressure often has no symptoms, so damage can occur silently over years before heart failure develops. Early detection and management are crucial.

⦿ Modifiable risk factor: Unlike many other risk factors for heart failure, blood pressure can be effectively managed through lifestyle changes and medications, making it a practical first target for prevention.

⦿ Downstream benefits: Controlling blood pressure reduces the risk of heart failure and lowers the likelihood of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular complications.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.