World Hypertension Day 2024: 7 hidden signs of high blood pressure you must be aware of

Hypertension or high blood pressure is often referred to as a silent killer because a person suffering from it may not experience symptoms. However, the health condition can cause damage to various body functions, affecting heart health, stroke, kidney failure among others. High blood pressure is when the pressure in your blood vessels is too high (140/90 mmHg or higher). It is important to monitor your blood pressure regularly and incorporate appropriate lifestyle changes into your daily routine to manage the condition. A healthier diet, quitting alcohol and tobacco, taking measures to relieve stress are among the factors that can keep your blood pressure in control. (Also read: Is your diastolic blood pressure always high? Here's what it means; when to visit a doctor) A healthier diet, quitting alcohol and tobacco, taking measures to relieve stress are among the factors that can keep your blood pressure in control.(Unsplash)

"Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is also known as a 'silent killer' because you can suffer from high blood pressure without being aware of it. This is because hypertension can exist without any noticeable symptoms and continue to silently cause damage to the body. There are however some subtle signs that if noticed by you can give you the advantage in helping to diagnose it early and begin early treatment," says Dr. Brajesh Kumar Kunwar, Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai.

Hidden signs of high blood pressure

World Hypertension Day, an initiative of The World Hypertension League, is celebrated annually to create awareness about hypertension and its hidden manifestations.

Here are seven hidden signs of hypertension explained by Dr Kunwar that you must be aware of:

1. Headaches: Frequent headaches can be an early warning sign of hypertension. These headaches are typically throbbing in nature on both sides of the head.

2. Problems with your vision: As high blood pressure over a prolonged period damages the blood vessels in the eyes, this can lead to vision problems such as blurred vision, double vision, or even sudden vision loss. Hypertension can also lead to damage to the retina, known as hypertensive retinopathy. Left untreated, this can cause serious vision problems.

3. Nosebleeds: This is not common but in some individuals, recurrent nosebleeds can be a sign of high blood pressure. Due to the high blood pressure, the small fragile blood vessels in the nose may rupture more easily, leading to frequent nosebleeds.

4. Shortness of breath: Hypertension can lead to stress on your heart as the high blood pressure makes it difficult for your heart to pump blood efficiently. This can lead to build-up of fluid in the lungs with difficulty in breathing and leading to shortness of breath even after slight exertion.

5. Tiredness: Persistent tiredness can be a sign of high blood pressure. This happens because hypertension affects the heart’s ability to pump blood effectively, reducing oxygen and nutrient supply to the brain and other vital organs.

6. Irregular heartbeat: An irregular or rapid heartbeat, known as arrhythmia, can be a sign of hypertension. The same reason of the heart needing to work harder to pump blood, can lead to abnormal heart rhythms.

7. Rising creatinine or deterioration of renal function: High blood pressure can silently damage the kidney.

In case of any of the above symptoms, seek medical advice without delay. Early detection and management of hypertension can significantly reduce the risk of complications and improve overall health.