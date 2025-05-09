Yoga trainer shares '10 habits of fittest women in 30s': They stick to simple, home-cooked meals instead of fad diets

Shivali Chatterjee, a Mumbai-based 'yoga teacher and pranayama coach', keeps sharing yoga tips with her Instagram followers to help them enhance their practice. Alongside a March 27 post, titled '10 habits of the fittest women in their 30s', Shivali wrote, “Turning 30 isn’t about having it all figured out — it’s about building habits that make life healthier, happier, and more fulfilling. Start small, stay consistent, and watch yourself grow!” Also read | Fitness coach shares 13 fat loss cheat codes to lose weight faster Cooking at home enables you to prepare a variety of nutrient-dense foods, and fit women know that, according to a yoga coach. (Representative picture: Freepik)

According to her, the fittest women in their 30s stay healthy by incorporating these habits into their daily routine:

1. They stick to simple, home-cooked meals

Shivali said, “Instead of chasing fad diets, they ('fittest women in their 30s') trust ghar ka khana (homemade food) — wholesome, balanced, and sustainable for life.”

2. They prioritise sleep

She added, “They know staying up late scrolling or binge-watching isn’t worth it. Poor sleep leads to unnecessary cravings, mood swings, and health issues.”

3. They set boundaries and say no when needed

“They don’t try to be everyone’s ‘achhi ladki (good girl)’. They value their time and energy, setting clear limits without guilt,” she also said.

4. They take care of their health

According to Shivali, “They know that even a 20-minute yoga session, drinking enough water, eating meals on time, and managing stress with small self-care habits make a big impact.”

5. They are comfortable being alone

“Whether it’s enjoying a solo chai (tea) break, taking a trip, or simply spending time with themselves, they embrace their own company,” Shivali said.

6. They manage their money wisely

She added: “They don’t just depend on others for financial decisions. They invest, save, and know how to handle their expenses smartly.”

7. They handle failure with grace

Shivali said, “Be it career, relationships, or personal setbacks, they understand that failure is part of the journey and always find a way to bounce back.”

8. They know when to ask for help

“From seeking advice on investments to discussing mental health, they don’t shy away from reaching out when needed,” she added.

9. They invest in personal growth

Shivali said, “Be it learning a new skill, pursuing a passion, or deepening their knowledge, they never stop evolving.”

10. They know how to cook simple meals

According to her, “Whether it’s making dal-chawal, poha, or a quick tadka roti, they understand the importance of knowing basic cooking for independence and health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.