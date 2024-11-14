Start your Yoga journey now: Simple tips to redefine your fitness goals

Starting with anything as a beginner can be challenging and Yoga is no exception. You hear everyone rave about how great Yoga is and how the practice has transformed their body and mind. Check out these fitness motivation tips for Yoga beginners.(Photo by Unsplash)

If you are part of the Instagram generation, then there are men and women in crazy bodily contortions hitting you with every scroll. It is intimidating and leaves one wondering, “How do I get there?” and honestly, “Do I even have the energy and discipline to get there?”

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Divya Rolla, Yoga Expert at Cult, shared that this concept of ‘All or Nothing’ is a myth and more often than not, doing the smaller simpler stuff, consistently, is what will have your back as you age. She broke down the Yoga journey in smaller more digestible portions and highlighted 4 points to remember when you are starting off:

1. Start with small realistic goals

I always tell my students, that there is no right time of the day or minimum required duration for practising yoga - consistency is more important - every breath counts. Instead of making a huge commitment that you cannot keep - start with just 10 minutes on the mat doing 3-4 Surya namaskars and 2-3 postures and see if you can build this as a habit 3-4 times a week. When you have this foundation, you can then slowly start building on this by adding more time and more postures.

2. Safety first

If you’re new to yoga and kick-starting a home practice, see if you have the ability to do at least a month of classes with a good teacher close to you, to understand alignment and breath cues. This will help set a foundation from which you can follow plenty of good online programs and continue your practice at home. Yoga is helpful to you, only if you can practice it safely and respect your body's limits. Stay safe and prevent injury and do not give in to the lure of crazy Instagram poses

3. Answer the following question for yourself clearly - Why do I want to practice Yoga?

Is it because everyone else is? If yes, digging a little deeper and understanding how Yoga will truly impact your life and truly understanding and internalizing that every moment you spend on the yoga mat will strengthen other parts of your life, will help you make that commitment long-term to yourself. The calm you’re seeking already exists inside of you.

4. Enjoy your practice!

Don't take yourself or the practice too seriously. Doing something mindfully is different from doing something seriously. Enjoy the practice, and have fun with it. If you miss a week or two, it's ok. Jump back onto your mat and pick up where you left off.

Divya Rolla opined, “Yoga helps us find balance and calm within ourselves when those qualities are in short supply in our current environments. Plus, it can be adapted for every body type and lifestyle. Don’t take my word for it, try it out and experience it for yourself.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Paras Sharma, Certified Yoga Alliance Instructor in Mumbai, advised, “To start your Yoga journey, it is crucial to find a teacher or guru you can connect with and trust. Yoga is not just about physical postures; it is about aligning the mind, body and energies in harmony. A strong connection with your teacher helps create a space of learning, growth and transformation. Once you find a guru, it is best to stay committed to their teachings rather than hopping between teachers. Constantly switching can create confusion and complicate the path. Consistency in learning from one teacher helps in building a clear and focused practice.”

He further suggested, “Begin with the basics - Asanas (physical postures) and Pranayama (breathing techniques). These foundational practices will prepare your body and mind for more advanced practices. It is important to cultivate discipline, patience, and awareness from the start. Over time, if your teacher feels you are ready, they may introduce you to meditation (Dhyan), which helps deepen your inner connection. Remember, Yoga is a journey, not a destination. Trust the process, listen to your body, and surrender to the teachings. With consistent practice, dedication and guidance, the path to self-awareness and inner peace will unfold naturally. Let your journey evolve at a pace that feels right for you, always staying connected to your teacher’s wisdom.”

