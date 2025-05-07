Fitness coach shares 13 fat loss cheat codes to lose weight faster: 'Water matters more than you think'

Mahtab Ekay is an online fitness coach, who 'helps busy women lose 20 pounds (9 kg) or more without giving up their favourite food'. She has herself shed over 55 pounds (24.9 kg). In an Instagram post on May 5, Mahtab shared tips for faster weight loss. Also read | Want a flat tummy? Fitness trainer shares 5 tips to help lose belly fat: ‘Avoid drinking your calories’ Water plays a significant role in weight loss. Here's what a fitness coach has said. (Representative picture: Freepik)

According to her, you should drink plenty of water throughout the day to boost metabolism and include protein in your every meal to build muscle and reduce hunger. In her post titled 'Fat loss cheat codes I know at 28 that I wish I knew at 18', Mahtab wrote:

'Make sleep part of your fat loss plan'

1. If you’re not seeing results, it’s probably a consistency issue, not your metabolism.

2. You don’t need to work out every day. 3–4 solid sessions with a plan > random daily workouts.

3. Include 20–30g of protein in every meal. This helps with fat loss, muscle gain, and cravings.

4. Sleep is not a luxury. It’s part of your fat loss plan.

5. You can’t 'burn off' a weekend binge. One meal doesn’t ruin progress, what you do next matters more.

6. Carbs are not the enemy. Balanced meals and calorie intake matter more than cutting rice or bread.

7. Water matters more than you think. Aim for half your body weight (pounds) in ounces daily.

'Walking is underrated'

8. You don’t need to track carbs and fats perfectly. Calories + protein = 90% of the results.

9. Intermittent fasting isn’t magic. If it works for you, great. If not, skip it.

10. Walking is underrated. A 20–30 min daily walk helps with digestion, cravings, and fat loss.

11. Fiber is your friend. Aim for 25–35g daily from real food.

12. You don’t need a perfect meal plan. Just 2–3 go-to meals you enjoy and can rotate.

13. The best plan is the one you can stick to. Not the most intense one.

