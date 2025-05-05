Want long-term fat loss? Nutritionist says, walk it out; know 6 surprising benefits of walking over running

Walking is an underrated low-impact workout routine that has immense benefits, especially for people who are trying to shed the extra kilos. Nutritionist Nupuur Patil, on April 16, shared a post explaining the benefits of walking for weight loss. “Walking can actually be better than running for fat loss for several reasons, especially when your goal is sustainable, long-term fat loss without burning out your body or spiking hunger,” she wrote. Walking helps the body stay in a fat-burning state. (Shutterstock)

Addressing the differences between running and walking, the nutritionist added, “Running burns more calories in the moment, but walking helps your body stay in fat-burning mode more consistently, without side effects like hunger, stress, or muscle loss.” Also read | Take a Walk Outdoor Day: 10 benefits of walking every day; ways to increase your daily steps

Know how walking can benefit the body more than running:

1. Lower cortisol response:

Running, especially at high intensities, spikes cortisol (stress hormone), which can promote fat storage particularly around the belly. Walking keeps cortisol levels low, helping your body stay in a fat-burning state.

2. Doesn’t trigger overeating:

Running can dramatically increase your appetite, leading to overeating later. Walking has a neutral or even appetite-suppressing effect, making it easier to stay in a calorie deficit.

3. Easier to stay consistent:

You can walk daily for long periods without burning out or needing recovery days. Running often leads to fatigue, injuries, or burnout if overdone. Also read | Wonderful benefits of walking 4000 steps for brain health

4. Fat is the primary fuel source:

During lower-intensity activity like walking, your body uses fat as its main energy source. Running taps into glycogen (stored carbs) more than fat unless done at a very slow pace.

5. Preserves muscle mass:

Walking doesn’t stress your muscles or joints as much, so it’s less catabolic (muscle-wasting). Excessive running without proper strength training can lead to muscle loss, which slows your metabolism.

6. Better for hormone balance and recovery:

For women especially, walking supports hormonal health, reducing estrogen dominance, improving insulin sensitivity, and lowering inflammation. It also aids digestion, lymphatic drainage, and recovery, supporting a healthy metabolism.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.