Want long-term fat loss? Nutritionist says, walk it out; know 6 surprising benefits of walking over running
From keeping cortisol levels low in the body to managing hormonal balance, here’s why walking is the underrated workout routine for faster weight loss.
Walking is an underrated low-impact workout routine that has immense benefits, especially for people who are trying to shed the extra kilos. Nutritionist Nupuur Patil, on April 16, shared a post explaining the benefits of walking for weight loss. “Walking can actually be better than running for fat loss for several reasons, especially when your goal is sustainable, long-term fat loss without burning out your body or spiking hunger,” she wrote.
Addressing the differences between running and walking, the nutritionist added, “Running burns more calories in the moment, but walking helps your body stay in fat-burning mode more consistently, without side effects like hunger, stress, or muscle loss.” Also read | Take a Walk Outdoor Day: 10 benefits of walking every day; ways to increase your daily steps
Know how walking can benefit the body more than running:
1. Lower cortisol response:
Running, especially at high intensities, spikes cortisol (stress hormone), which can promote fat storage particularly around the belly. Walking keeps cortisol levels low, helping your body stay in a fat-burning state.
2. Doesn’t trigger overeating:
Running can dramatically increase your appetite, leading to overeating later. Walking has a neutral or even appetite-suppressing effect, making it easier to stay in a calorie deficit.
3. Easier to stay consistent:
You can walk daily for long periods without burning out or needing recovery days. Running often leads to fatigue, injuries, or burnout if overdone. Also read | Wonderful benefits of walking 4000 steps for brain health
4. Fat is the primary fuel source:
During lower-intensity activity like walking, your body uses fat as its main energy source. Running taps into glycogen (stored carbs) more than fat unless done at a very slow pace.
5. Preserves muscle mass:
Walking doesn’t stress your muscles or joints as much, so it’s less catabolic (muscle-wasting). Excessive running without proper strength training can lead to muscle loss, which slows your metabolism.
6. Better for hormone balance and recovery:
For women especially, walking supports hormonal health, reducing estrogen dominance, improving insulin sensitivity, and lowering inflammation. It also aids digestion, lymphatic drainage, and recovery, supporting a healthy metabolism.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
