Wonderful benefits of walking 4000 steps for brain health

Leading a sedentary lifestyle? Even moving a little bit can help bring multiple benefits for your brain health. A new study says that walking fewer than 4,000 steps can have a positive impact on brain health. The research published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease says even a modest amount of exercise can have a significant impact on brain health. The study examined brain scans of 10,000 people and concluded that a daily walk of fewer than 4,000 steps could enlarge brain volume and offer neuroprotective effects. If you are someone who doesn't get much time for physical activity, a simple walk of 30-35 minutes can be useful to enhance your memory and cognitive health. A new study says that walking fewer than 4,000 steps can have a positive impact on brain health.(Unsplash)

Why walking is good for your body and mind

Regular walking has been linked with a range of benefits for both physical and mental health. Daily walks can work wonders for your heart health, improving circulation and managing blood pressure. It can also help manage weight which could further reduce risk of several chronic diseases. Dedicating some time for walking can help promote release of happy hormones which can reduce stress and promote feeling of well-being. Walking is also good for your bones and joints and helps promote bone density. (Also read: 10 amazing benefits of walking for expecting mothers)

How walking improves your mental health

Dr Samrat D Shah, Internal medicine expert at Bhatia Hospital Mumbai says walking 4000 steps can offer numerous benefits for mental health.

"Firstly, exercise, including walking, releases endorphins, known as 'feel-good' hormones. These endorphins can help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, promoting a more positive mood and overall mental well-being. Additionally, walking improves blood circulation, including to the brain, enhancing cognitive function and memory," says Dr Shah.

The expert notes that walking can help provide a break from daily stressors, allowing one to clear the mind and gain a fresh perspective.

Benefits of walking 4000 steps daily

Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali shares more benefits of walking 4,000 steps daily.

1. Stress reduction: Engaging in a daily walking routine, even with just 4000 steps, can act as a powerful stress-reducer. Physical activity prompts the release of endorphins, the body's natural mood lifters, helping to alleviate stress and tension. The rhythmic nature of walking also provides an opportunity for mindfulness, allowing individuals to focus on the present moment and temporarily escape from the pressures of daily life.

2. Improved mood and emotional well-being: Walking has been linked to an increase in serotonin levels, a neurotransmitter associated with mood regulation. By regularly achieving the 4000-step goal, individuals may experience an uplift in their overall mood and emotional well-being.

3. Enhanced cognitive function: Walking has been shown to have positive effects on cognitive function, including improved memory and creativity. The increased blood flow to the brain during physical activity promotes the growth of new neurons and fosters better connectivity, contributing to sharper cognitive abilities.

4. Better sleep quality: Establishing a consistent walking routine may positively impact sleep patterns. The physical exertion and mental relaxation induced by walking can help regulate sleep cycles, leading to better sleep quality.