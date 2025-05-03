Protein for every age group: Tips for children, adults and senior citizens to maintain adequate nutrition level
Are you eating enough protein for your age? Nutritionist shares the ultimate guide to protein for every age, from toddlers to seniors.
Protein is a crucial nutrient that supports growth, muscle strength and overall health across all life stages. Understanding the right protein intake for different age groups is key to maintaining optimal well-being.
Protein for children:
For children, protein plays a vital role in growth. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anushi Jain, Nutritionist and Founder of Nutri Maven, shared, “Infants need around 8-10.5 grams daily, while toddlers require 11.3 grams. As kids grow, their protein needs increase children aged 4-6 need 16 grams, while pre-teens require 34 grams.”
For teenagers, she advised, “Boys need up to 52 grams and girls need 46 grams per day. To meet these needs, Indian diets can include dal, paneer, curd, eggs, and chicken. Adding ghee-roasted nuts to snacks or preparing moong dal dosa are simple ways to boost their protein intake.”
Protein for adults:
According to Anushi Jain, adults should consume 0.8 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. She explained, “Men generally need around 56 grams per day, while women require 46 grams (more during pregnancy or lactation).”
Anushi Jain highlighted, “Including dals, sprouts, paneer, or ragi rotis in daily meals ensures adequate protein. Drinking buttermilk after meals and adding peanut butter to rotis can further enhance intake.”
Protein for senior citizens
For seniors, protein becomes crucial to prevent muscle loss and maintain immunity. Anushi Jain suggested, “Seniors should aim for 60-70 grams daily, depending on their activity level. Soft, easy-to-digest options like khichdi, curd, and paneer bhurji are excellent choices. A warm glass of turmeric milk with soaked almonds at night can aid recovery.”
The expert recommended, “By incorporating a mix of plant-based and non-vegetarian protein sources, individuals can ensure steady energy, better metabolism, and improved health throughout life. A balanced diet rich in natural protein sources is key to maintaining long-term health. Prioritizing whole foods over processed options ensures better digestion and nutrient absorption. By making mindful choices and tailoring meals to each life stage, individuals can build stronger muscles, improve immunity, and lead healthier lives.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
