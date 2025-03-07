Fitness coach says 'hunger is fat leaving body', shares 5 weight loss cheat codes: Drink water before and after a meal

If you're looking for weight loss cheat codes that actually work, online fitness coach Dan Go has shared a few effective ones in a recent Instagram post. Remember, these cheat codes are not magic solutions, but rather Dan's experience-based strategies that can support a healthy weight loss journey. Also read | Srishti Dixit reveals her diet and fitness secrets, what triggered her weight loss journey: 'I eat everything but...' Drinking water before meals can help with weight loss as it helps suppress appetite and reduces calorie intake. (Freepik)

He wrote, “Sometimes when I feel hunger, I pretend it is fat leaving my body. Hunger is part of losing weight. Learn to be friends with it.”

5 weight loss cheat codes you need to know

Dan Go then listed '5 fat loss cheat codes that actually work':

1. Drink water before and after a meal to improve feelings of fullness from each meal.

2. Follow the 80/20 diet, which involves getting 80 percent of your calories from whole nutrient-dense sources and 20 percent from whatever you want.

3. Walk after each meal to improve feelings of fullness and digest a meal.

4. Take L-carnitine. This transports fatty acids into cell mitochondria for energy production and has been shown to reduce body weight modestly.

5. Be okay with going to bed a little hungry. Doing this is a good sign that fat loss is happening.

He also said, “Try these on, and you may be looking at a leaner version of yourself in 2025. So my question to you today is: What was the most effective fat loss cheat code you’ve tried, and how did it work for you?”

More weight loss hacks

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.