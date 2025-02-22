Want to lose 10 kg fast and reverse diabetes? Nutritionist says do this ‘1 thing before and after every meal’

Eating salad before a meal and taking a walk after a meal can have several benefits, particularly in managing blood sugar spikes, according to nutritionist Shikha Singh. In a recent post, she explained how one could lose weight fast thanks to the leafy greens and vegetables in salads that are rich in fibre. Also read | Alia Bhatt's 3 delicious, pure veg recipes you need to try: South Indian zucchini sabzi, chia pudding, beetroot salad Surprising benefits of post-meal walk? Weight loss and diabetes prevention, according to a nutritionist. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Such a salad can slow down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates, reducing the peak blood glucose level, she said, and added that walking after a meal can help reduce blood glucose level by increasing glucose uptake in the muscles and improving insulin action.

Lose weight by eating salad before a meal

In her post titled '1 thing before and after every meal to lose 10 kg and reverse diabetes', Shikha Singh said in Hindi, “If you do this before and after every meal, you will lose weight fast and never get diabetes. Let me explain a simple logic to you: whenever we eat carbohydrates, they get digested and converted into sugar, which flows in our blood. The pancreas in our bodies produces a hormone called insulin, which helps transfer the sugar from blood into our cells and converts it into energy in the form of ATP. But if you consume excess sugar, it gets stored in liver and muscles; and if there is too much sugar being consumed, it gets stored as fat in our body, leading to weight gain.”

Taking a walk after a meal

She added, “If you eat more carbs, the body will experience sugar spikes, leading to more insulin production. But cells do not need so much sugar, leading to insulin resistance and, thereby, diabetes. So how can you prevent this? All you have to do is before a meal, eat a plateful of salad and start your meal with a protein source. Fibre and protein take time to digest and thereby slow down the digestion of the carbs you eat, which then also convert to sugar slowly. This leads to less sugar spikes. After every meal, walk for 10 minutes to contract muscles and thereby increase blood flow and reduce sugar spikes.”

By combining these two habits, you can potentially minimise blood sugar spikes and improve overall glucose metabolism. However, it's essential to remember that individual results may vary, and these habits should be part of a comprehensive approach to managing blood sugar levels, including a balanced diet and regular physical activity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.