Surprising benefits of post-dinner walk: 7 ways taking a stroll after dinner can transform your health

Walking after meals has been an ancient practice that's said to bring many benefits for physical and mental health. Known as Shatapavali or 100 steps, the age-old Indian custom encourages one to take a stroll post meal for enjoying a range of benefits be it weight loss, preventing blood sugar spikes, managing hypertension or preventing acidity and bloating. (Also read: Climbing stairs vs walking; which is a better exercise for weight loss?) Walking post dinner or postprandial walk can also bring amazing benefits for your heart health by lowering cholesterol and managing blood pressure. By preventing blood sugar spikes, one can prevent diabetes and other metabolic disorders.(Freepik)

While doing any kind of physical activity post eating seems counter-intuitive, it's just what your body needs. However, intense exercise or brisk walking should be avoided after a full meal. By making this simple change in your lifestyle, which will not take more than 15 minutes in a day, you can avoid a multitude of health woes in long run. Here's what an expert says.

A brief walk or stroll post dinner is a lifestyle upgrade you must consider. It is also a chance to enjoy the quietness of the night, the pleasant weather, and your family's company. It can work wonders for beating stress and winding up your day.

People who suffer from acidity and bloating issues can benefit from walking in the night, as it can help alleviate any indigestion woes. The best benefit of a little movement in the night is a sound sleep. The practice supports the body's natural sleep-wake cycle and makes it easier to fall asleep and fall into a deeper slumber.

Incorporating a post-dinner walk into your daily routine can have significant health benefits, both physically and mentally. It's a simple yet effective habit that can contribute to a healthier lifestyle in the long run, says Dr Rahul Agarwal Consultant Internal Medicine CARE Hospitals Banjara Hills Hyderabad as he elaborates on benefits of walking post dinner.

The wonders of post-dinner walk

Walking after dinner, often referred to as a postprandial walk, can indeed have several health benefits. Here are seven reasons why experts recommend incorporating this practice into your routine:

1. Improved digestion: Walking aids in digestion by stimulating the movement of food through the digestive tract. This can help prevent indigestion, bloating, and discomfort after meals.

2. Blood sugar regulation: Taking a stroll after dinner can help lower blood sugar levels by increasing glucose uptake by muscles. This is particularly beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition.

3. Weight management: Engaging in physical activity after eating can help burn calories and prevent overeating by curbing post-meal cravings. Over time, this habit can contribute to weight loss or weight maintenance.

4. Heart health: Walking is a cardiovascular exercise that can improve heart health by lowering blood pressure, reducing cholesterol levels, and enhancing circulation. Regular post-dinner walks may lower the risk of heart disease and stroke.

5. Stress reduction: Walking promotes the release of endorphins, which are natural mood lifters. It also provides an opportunity to unwind and de-stress after a busy day, leading to improved mental well-being.

6. Better sleep: Physical activity, especially when done in the evening, can promote better sleep quality. A post-dinner walk can help you relax and prepare your body for a restful night's sleep.

7. Family bonding: Taking a walk after dinner can be a great way to spend quality time with family or friends. It provides an opportunity for conversation, connection, and shared experiences, which are important for overall well-being.