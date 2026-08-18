Tried and Tested: My review of New Balance Abzorb 2000 after a trip to Coorg, during monsoon

The ABZORB 2000 handled airport miles, Coorg's rain and multiple outfits while keeping my feet comfortable throughout the day. (Hindustan Times) Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility I was invited to the New Balance store to try the Abzorb 2000 and the newer Abzorb 2010, and honestly, the 2010 barely got a chance. The Abzorb 2000 sitting on the shelf had already caught my eye. I tried every colour before settling on the black and silver, which felt like the obvious choice. The deep black mesh, silver detailing and those very visible cushioning pods give it a distinctly early 2000s tech runner look, but without making it feel like a costume from the past. It is also not a lightweight little sneaker. The build feels substantial from the moment you pick it up, which makes sense given the full-length Abzorb sole unit and segmented cushioning system. New Balance lists the shoe at 419.2 grams. I took my pair to Coorg for a monsoon getaway. I have barely taken them off since. What makes the New Balance Abzorb 2000 design stand out? The Abzorb 2000 is not trying to look like a conventional New Balance sneaker. The shape is chunky, the sole is highly visible, and those individual cushioning pods underneath give it a futuristic quality that feels very Y2K. The black and silver colourway makes a big difference here. The black keeps the shoe easy to wear and far more forgiving when you are travelling, while the silver detailing catches the light and gives the otherwise dark shoe some character. It looks particularly good indoors under artificial lighting and outside when the silver elements catch the sun. The upper uses mesh with printed overlay patterns, while the sole combines full-length Abzorb cushioning with Abzorb SBS pods. There is also a Stability Web shank within the segmented sole unit and reflective detailing.

From trying out the New Balance Abzorb 2000 to using them for my travel. (Hindustan Times)

For me, the clever part is how all of this comes together without making the shoe look excessively busy. The N branding and silver accents add just enough detail, while the black base keeps everything grounded. And then there is the versatility, which surprised me. I wore these with barrel jeans and tops, straight-fit jeans with shirts, and even a cotton shirt and skirt co-ord. More recently, I have been pairing them with mini dresses and shorts. Somehow, the very sporty shoe works with all of it. That was not something I expected when I first picked them up.

How comfortable is the Abzorb 2000 for all-day wear? This is where the Abzorb 2000 completely won me over. I have flat feet, so footwear tends to reveal its problems very quickly. A shoe can look fantastic and still have my feet protesting within a few hours. The Abzorb 2000 did not do that. Testing the underfoot tech: A daily user breakdown Abzorb foam core: The full-length cushioning gives the shoe a substantial feel underfoot and takes the edge off hard surfaces. New Balance combines the Abzorb cushioning with Abzorb SBS pods across the sole rather than relying on a single slab of foam. Abzorb SBS pods: These are the most noticeable part of the shoe visually, but they are not just there for show. Underfoot, the cushioning feels firm enough to keep you stable while still giving your feet plenty of support. Support: My real test came on travel day. I left home at 6 am, took a flight from Bhopal to Bengaluru, spent four hours at the airport, flew to Mangaluru and then took a taxi to Virajpet in Coorg. We reached around 9 pm. That was a very long day, involving plenty of airport walking and sitting, and my feet did not hurt or feel uncomfortable at any point. For me, that is a serious win! Upper and airflow: The mesh upper keeps the shoe reasonably comfortable in warm weather, while the structured construction provides a secure fit. The fit feels more streamlined than some of the roomier New Balance styles, so people with broader feet should try them on before ordering. And then came Coorg. The monsoon gave these shoes plenty to deal with. There was drizzle, puddles, and plenty of splashing around, yet my socks never got wet. The shoes themselves stayed surprisingly dry too. I would not call them waterproof, but they handled the wet conditions far better than I expected from a lifestyle sneaker. Clearly these were designed for more than just pairing with cute outfits!

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