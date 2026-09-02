Janmashtami 2026: Where to meet Govinda, from AI Krishna leela and bhajan clubbing to handi breaking and melas in Delhi

The entire city is ready to turn into one big Nandgaon! With Janmashtami falling on September 4 this year, celebrations across Delhi-NCR are bringing together dance dramas, larger-than-life jhankis, all-night kirtans, temple rituals, matki-phod action and carnivals packed with rides and festive treats. Whether you want to watch Kanha’s story come alive or welcome him at midnight, bookmark these spots and get your festive fervour on! Here's a look.

A glimpse of Shri Ram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's Krishna. Here's where you can head to celebrate Janmashtami this year (September 4) across Delhi-NCR.