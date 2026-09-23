Aquarius Horoscope Today, September 23, 2026: If you need space in your relationship, say it honestly instead of acting

The day may begin quietly, and you may need more space than usual before you feel fully yourself. The Moon begins the day in Capricorn in your twelfth house. At night, the Moon moves into Aquarius in your first house. In the earlier part of the day, tiredness, unfinished sleep, private worries, travel costs, or a sense of emotional distance can make everything feel heavier than it really is. Keep the schedule lighter if possible, and leave extra time for commuting so you are not rushing from one thing to another.
Be cautious while travelling and while handling important items in transit. By night, your mood becomes clearer and your confidence gradually returns, making it easier to reconnect, speak directly, and feel more present in your own decisions. Saturn is in Pisces, your second house, an ongoing slow transit that asks for disciplined spending, measured speech, and realistic handling of family duties. Rahu is in Aquarius, your first house, and Ketu is in Leo, your seventh house, an ongoing axis that can make your reactions stronger and relationship signals mixed, so patience is your best support.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Relationships need sensitivity today, especially in the first half when you may be quieter than usual. If you are in a relationship, say honestly that you need a little space rather than sounding cold or withdrawn. By night, warmth improves and connection can feel easier through touch, humor, or one honest conversation. Lovers may enjoy strong attraction, but emotional listening matters just as much as physical closeness.
If single, interest can rise quickly later in the day, yet mixed signals are possible, so enjoy the interaction without trying to force certainty from it. A patient, steady tone will do more for closeness than dramatic reactions. Let the evening carry the softer side of the day.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Concentration may be slower at the start, especially if sleep has been patchy or if too many background worries are taking up mental space. Use the morning for quieter tasks such as revision, editing, checking documents, updating notes, or handling work that needs privacy and care. If travel for work or study is necessary, double-check your essentials before leaving home. Later in the day, your clarity improves and you can present yourself more confidently in meetings, interviews, classes, or discussions.
Students may find evening study more productive than morning study. Do not judge the whole day by the first few hours. Slow, careful effort is well placed for you now, especially when you stop pushing for perfect output from a tired mind.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
Expenses may ask for attention today, but sensible handling is enough. Travel costs, online renewals, a routine payment, or something you have been postponing may need to be settled. The key is to separate necessary spending from emotional spending. Avoid buying something just to improve your mood, and think twice before lending casually to avoid discomfort.
If a financial matter feels vague, pause and review it instead of responding immediately. Evening is better for practical judgment than the start of the day. Protecting your cash flow through awareness and moderation will work far better than reacting from worry.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Mood and rest patterns need care. If you wake up low on energy, do not expect yourself to run at full speed without support from food, water, and breaks. Stress may appear as heaviness, low motivation, or mental overactivity, so keep your routine simple. Travel deserves extra caution when tired. By evening, vitality should improve if you have not pushed too hard. Quiet time, lighter food, and an earlier bedtime can help you feel more balanced. Gentle pacing will be your strongest form of self-care today.
Tip for the Day:
Protect the morning, and let the evening rebuild your confidence.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More