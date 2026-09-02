‘If they can do it I can too’: How Brais Dascal went from type 1 diabetes diagnosis at 7 to professional cycling

When your body stops producing enough insulin or is unable to use it properly, it can lead to a condition called diabetes. According to a 2024 report provided by the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Atlas, 1.8 million children and adolescents (<20) are living with type 1 diabetes (T1D) globally.

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Diabetes at a younger age increases the risk of complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, and nerve damage over time. Diabetes is challenging, but according to Brais Dacal, a 33-year-old Spanish professional cyclist with Team Novo Nordisk, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 7, it doesn't define you and shouldn't stop you from pursuing your dreams.

When you hear ‘you have diabetes,’ especially for a kid, everything changes. However, Brais decided to embrace his condition through sports, competing by age 14. The Spaniard barely remembers a time when he didn’t want to ride all day, every day and as fast as possible. And now, while cycling professionally, he is simultaneously also creating global awareness about diabetes.